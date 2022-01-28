English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In crisis conditions there are always difficult decisions that force difficult trade-offs. (Photo:medcom.id)
In crisis conditions there are always difficult decisions that force difficult trade-offs. (Photo:medcom.id)

Countries Urged to Keep Schools Open amid Omicron Wave

English children education Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 January 2022 13:26
New York: As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues its spread all over the world, UNICEF is urging governments to do everything in their power to keep it from further disrupting children’s education.
 
To avert a learning catastrophe and put children back on the learning track, UNICEF has recommended several measures.
 
"Keep schools open. An estimated 616 million children are currently affected by full or partial school closures. We know that mitigation measures help keep schools open. We also know that investments in digital connectivity can help us make sure that no child is left behind. We need bold action to enable every child to return to school. This includes providing comprehensive support with a particular focus on marginalized children in each community, such as catch-up classes, mental health and nutrition support, protection and other key services," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Vaccinate teachers and school staff immediately. Teachers and school personnel should be fully supported and prioritized to receive COVID-19 vaccines, once frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated," she stated.
 
According to her, UNICEF supports the vaccination of children once vaccines are available to them and once priority groups are fully protected. 
 
"Do not make vaccination a pre-requisite for in-person schooling. Making access to in-person schooling contingent on COVID-19 vaccination risks denying children access to education and increasing inequalities. Consistent with WHO recommendations, UNICEF recommends keeping schools open and ensuring that countries’ COVID-19 control strategies facilitate children’s participation in education and other aspects of social life, even without vaccinating children and adolescents," she explained.
 
"In crisis conditions there are always difficult decisions that force difficult trade-offs, and we recognize the unprecedented challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic is creating for school systems worldwide. But the stakes are too high. We must collectively do everything we can to keep children in school," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Increase to 16,330

Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Increase to 16,330

English
covid-19
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 3,524 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 3,524 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
UN Assists Families, Children Affected by Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique

UN Assists Families, Children Affected by Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Imbas Kebakaran di Mangga Dua, 38 Rumah Tinggal Puing
Nasional

Imbas Kebakaran di Mangga Dua, 38 Rumah Tinggal Puing

IMF: Kebijakan Ekonomi Korea Selatan Harus Diubah ke Reformasi Struktural
Ekonomi

IMF: Kebijakan Ekonomi Korea Selatan Harus Diubah ke Reformasi Struktural

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga
Hiburan

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil Imbang Lawan Ekuador
Olahraga

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil Imbang Lawan Ekuador

Korut Konfirmasi Tes Rudal ketika Kim Jong-un Kunjungi Pabrik Amunisi
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Tes Rudal ketika Kim Jong-un Kunjungi Pabrik Amunisi

Andalan Motor Beri Bocoran 2 Mobil Baru Hyundai, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

Andalan Motor Beri Bocoran 2 Mobil Baru Hyundai, Ini Modelnya

MUI Minta BNPT Sebut Nama Pesantren yang Diduga Terafiliasi Terorisme
Pendidikan

MUI Minta BNPT Sebut Nama Pesantren yang Diduga Terafiliasi Terorisme

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!