New Zealand PM to Lead Trade Mission to Australia

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to lead a trade mission including over 30 New Zealand businesses to Melbourne and Sydney this week.
The trade mission is part of the New Zealand Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19.
While in Sydney, Jacinda Ardern will also give an address to the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) and hold her formal annual Leaders’ Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
"This trade mission is one of many steps this Government is taking to reconnect New Zealand with the world while actively strengthening partnerships between government, business and industry," Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
"Australia is our second largest trading partner, with two-way trade accounting for over $22 billion in the year to December 2021, and is the first export market many New Zealand companies look to. The 32 New Zealand businesses leaders joining this trade mission, range from some of our largest exporters to small innovative companies who are relatively early in their export journey, demonstrating the importance of our trading relationship with Australia," Ardern said.
In Melbourne, the Prime Minister will attend an ANZ business breakfast event and a dinner showcasing New Zealand food and beverage. She will also meet with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
In Sydney, she will engage with tourism leaders from both countries, and with key Australian investors. She will also launch the New Zealand "Discover New" collaboration with David Jones, and attend a dinner showcasing New Zealand high-end retail brands and featuring New Zealand food and beverage products. She will also meet with New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and give a major foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute.
While in Sydney, Ardern and a number of New Zealand Ministers will attend the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).
Ardern will be arriving directly to Australia on Monday as she returns from Europe.
She will return to New Zealand via NZDF, alongside the trade delegation, on Friday.