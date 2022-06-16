Steinmeier Paid Visit to Commemorate Indonesia-Germany Ties: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President of the German Federation, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has visited Indonesia to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated.
"This year, we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Indonesia-Germany diplomatic relations. This is a momentum for Indonesia and Germany to strengthen relations," Jokowi remarked during a bilateral meeting attended by delegations from the two countries in the Oval Room, Bogor Presidential Palace, on Thursday.
Prior to holding a bilateral meeting with each of the delegations for holding bilateral economic discussions, President Jokowi and President Steinmeier had held a private face-to-face meeting.
"I noted various series of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary, including a contemporary art exhibition in collaboration with the Indonesian Artists Group, Ruang Rupa, which will be opened by President Steinmeier," Jokowi added.
The head of state also extended a warm welcome to President Steinmeier and the German entourage in Indonesia.
"It was an honor for me to receive this visit and had a face-to-face meeting with President Steinmeier. We have discussed many things, both regarding Indonesia-Germany relations and the current world situation," Jokowi remarked.
Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Germany were officially established on June 25, 1952. This year, the two countries officially commemorate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
The highlight of this visit is to discuss investment, trade, energy transition, and cooperation between the G20 and G7 countries, as Germany is the Chair of the G7, while Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency in 2022.
Before arriving at the Bogor Presidential Palace, President Steinmeier visited the tomb of the third Indonesian President, B. J. Habibie, at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.
President Steinmeier's entourage arrived on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and will stay in Indonesia until June 17 2022. President Steinmeier had earlier visited Singapore on June 13-15, 2022.