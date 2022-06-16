English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Steinmeier Paid Visit to Commemorate Indonesia-Germany Ties: President Jokowi

English president joko widodo G20 g20 presidency
Antara • 16 June 2022 16:03
Jakarta: President of the German Federation, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has visited Indonesia to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated.
 
"This year, we commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Indonesia-Germany diplomatic relations. This is a momentum for Indonesia and Germany to strengthen relations," Jokowi remarked during a bilateral meeting attended by delegations from the two countries in the Oval Room, Bogor Presidential Palace, on Thursday.
 
Prior to holding a bilateral meeting with each of the delegations for holding bilateral economic discussions, President Jokowi and President Steinmeier had held a private face-to-face meeting.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I noted various series of activities celebrating the 70th anniversary, including a contemporary art exhibition in collaboration with the Indonesian Artists Group, Ruang Rupa, which will be opened by President Steinmeier," Jokowi added.
 
The head of state also extended a warm welcome to President Steinmeier and the German entourage in Indonesia.
 
"It was an honor for me to receive this visit and had a face-to-face meeting with President Steinmeier. We have discussed many things, both regarding Indonesia-Germany relations and the current world situation," Jokowi remarked.
 
Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Germany were officially established on June 25, 1952. This year, the two countries officially commemorate the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
 
The highlight of this visit is to discuss investment, trade, energy transition, and cooperation between the G20 and G7 countries, as Germany is the Chair of the G7, while Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency in 2022.
 
Before arriving at the Bogor Presidential Palace, President Steinmeier visited the tomb of the third Indonesian President, B. J. Habibie, at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.
 
President Steinmeier's entourage arrived on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and will stay in Indonesia until June 17 2022. President Steinmeier had earlier visited Singapore on June 13-15, 2022. 
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Offers Investment Opportunities in Energy Sector to Norway

Indonesia Offers Investment Opportunities in Energy Sector to Norway

English
investment
Digital Literacy Key to Prevent Spread of Violent Content in Indonesia: Ministry

Digital Literacy Key to Prevent Spread of Violent Content in Indonesia: Ministry

English
social media
G20's EWG Agree on Manpower Ministers' Declaration Method

G20's EWG Agree on Manpower Ministers' Declaration Method

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Open: Tekuk Juara Olimpiade, Yeremia/Pramudya ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tekuk Juara Olimpiade, Yeremia/Pramudya ke Perempat Final

Bertemu Presiden Jerman, Jokowi Sepakati 4 Poin Kerja Sama Ekonomi
Nasional

Bertemu Presiden Jerman, Jokowi Sepakati 4 Poin Kerja Sama Ekonomi

Unjuk Dukungan, 3 Pemimpin Eropa Lakukan Kunjungan ke Ukraina
Internasional

Unjuk Dukungan, 3 Pemimpin Eropa Lakukan Kunjungan ke Ukraina

Gemar Impor, Zulhas Akui Tak Mudah Tangani Lonjakan Harga Pangan
Ekonomi

Gemar Impor, Zulhas Akui Tak Mudah Tangani Lonjakan Harga Pangan

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan
Otomotif

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan

Ombudsman: Kemendikbudristek Instansi Paling Mendominasi Aduan Seleksi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ombudsman: Kemendikbudristek Instansi Paling Mendominasi Aduan Seleksi PPPK

Ariel dan Dea Ananda Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Bagus Banget
Hiburan

Ariel dan Dea Ananda Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Bagus Banget

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022
Teknologi

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!