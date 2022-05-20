English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ICRC must have immediate access to all POWs in all places where they are held. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ICRC must have immediate access to all POWs in all places where they are held. (Photo: medcom.id)

Red Cross Registers Hundreds of Prisoners of War from Azovstal Plant

English ukraine conflict russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 14:12
Geneva: A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has registered hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) this week from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
 
The ICRC started on Tuesday to register combatants leaving the Azovstal plant, including the wounded, at the request of the parties. 
 
The operation continued Wednesday and was still ongoing Thursday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The ICRC is not transporting POWs to the places where they are held," the ICRC said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative. 
 
This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families.
 
In accordance with the mandate given to the ICRC by States under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the ICRC must have immediate access to all POWs in all places where they are held. 
 
The ICRC must be allowed to interview prisoners of war without witnesses, and the duration and frequency of these visits should not be unduly restricted. 
 
Whenever circumstances permit, each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to search for and collect the dead.
 
"The ICRC maintains a confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict on their obligations under international humanitarian law," the ICRC concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Failing to Open Ukrainian Ports Means Declaring War on Global Food Security: WFP

Failing to Open Ukrainian Ports Means Declaring War on Global Food Security: WFP

English
food
Indonesia's Current Account Surplus Continues in First Quarter of 2022

Indonesia's Current Account Surplus Continues in First Quarter of 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
WHO Issues Emergency Use Approval for CanSino's Convidecia COVID-19 Vaccine

WHO Issues Emergency Use Approval for CanSino's Convidecia COVID-19 Vaccine

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik

Airlangga Perintahkan Bulog Siapkan Cadangan Percepat Distribusi Minyak Goreng Rp14 Ribu
Ekonomi

Airlangga Perintahkan Bulog Siapkan Cadangan Percepat Distribusi Minyak Goreng Rp14 Ribu

Sekjen PBB: Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina Akibatkan Krisis Pangan Global
Internasional

Sekjen PBB: Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina Akibatkan Krisis Pangan Global

Draf Laporan EdWG G20 Bakal Dibawa ke Transforming Education Summit PBB
Pendidikan

Draf Laporan EdWG G20 Bakal Dibawa ke Transforming Education Summit PBB

Ini Aset Tersangka Fahrenheit yang Disita Polisi
Nasional

Ini Aset Tersangka Fahrenheit yang Disita Polisi

Chelsea Finis Posisi Ketiga Usai Imbang 1-1 Lawan Leicester
Olahraga

Chelsea Finis Posisi Ketiga Usai Imbang 1-1 Lawan Leicester

KKN di Desa Penari Jadi Film Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa
Hiburan

KKN di Desa Penari Jadi Film Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!