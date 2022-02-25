English  
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo/Loey Felipe)
UN Scaling Up Humanitarian Operations in Ukraine

English human rights united nations ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 February 2022 11:49
New York: The United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering to support people in Ukraine in their time of need.
 
"The United Nations is scaling up our humanitarian operations in and around Ukraine. Today I am announcing that we will immediately allocate $20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to meet urgent needs," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.
 
UN staff, the UN chief said, are working on both sides of the contact line, always guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity and independence.

"We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to people in need, regardless of who or where they are," Guterres said.
 
According to him, the protection of civilians must be priority number one and international humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.
 
"I repeat my appeal from last night to President Putin: Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia," the UN Chief stated.
 
