Indonesians in Ukraine Ordered to Gather at Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv

Jakarta: Indonesian nationals in Ukraine are currently safe, the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry has said.
Teh statement was delivered by Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities, Judha Nugraha, in a weekly press conference in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
"Through our WhatsApp group, we received information that our Indonesian citizens are currently safe. They remain calm," said Judha.
According to Judha, there is a contingency plan in place if the situation continues to escalate.
"In accordance with the contingency plan, we ask Indonesian citizens to gather at our Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv," said Judha.
For Indonesian citizens who are having difficulties, they are expected to call the emergency hotline number of the Indonesian Embassy in Kiev.
"Furthermore, we will formulate an evacuation process," he continued.
The contingency plan was also implemented by Indonesian representatives at the Indonesian Embassy in Warsaw, the Indonesian Embassy in Bratislava, the Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest and also the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow.
There are around 138 Indonesian nationals in Ukraine. Most of them live in Kyiv and Odessa.