The travel bubble is a travel corridor system. (Photo: medcom.id/desi angriani)
Indonesia Sets Travel Bubble Rules for G20 Delegates

English covid-19 cases g20 presidency G20
Antara • 15 February 2022 15:03
Jakarta: Organizers of the Group of Twenty (G20) Indonesia ensured that they would implement a travel bubble policy for delegates from participating countries to reduce the rate of COVID-19 cases.
 
Secretary of the G20 Finance Track Logistics Working Group, Rudy Rahmaddi, stated that several delegates had arrived since Saturday night. He noted that the delegation had been handled by the committee.
 
“So far, all delegates are deemed fit in terms of their health to take part in the series of activities,” Rahmaddi remarked during the “Media Briefing for Preparation of the 2nd FCBD and 1st FMCBG G20," on Monday, as quoted from a press release.

The agenda for the G20 meeting is divided into two meetings, including the G20 ministerial and central bank governors' meeting on February 17-18 and the G20 finance deputy level meeting on February 15-16, 2022.
 
Rahmaddi said the two meetings were held at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta. Meanwhile, all G20 activities are centered in the Senayan area, South Jakarta.
 
The G20 event was held on a hybrid basis. A total of 389 delegates will attend the G20 finance line meeting this week, with 175 delegates attending virtually, while 214 others will attend in person.
 
Rahmaddi explained that the committee implemented a travel bubble scheme to quarantine the delegates, who came to Jakarta.
 
The travel bubble is a travel corridor system, with the aim of dividing participants into different groups, or bubbles, especially participants at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
 
Separation is also followed by limiting interaction to only people in the same group, or bubble, and this quarantine is being implemented to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
 
Rahmaddi stated that the delegates could escape the bubble or leave the meeting area after the meeting was over and pass the quarantine period.
 
Participants will also undergo daily PCR and antigen tests to ensure safety during the meeting. Rahmaddi noted that the committee also collaborated with the Health Ministry, the police, and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to maintain the travel bubble rules.
 
"After the travel bubble and the meeting are over, of course, they can be released from quarantine or return to their country," he remarked.
 
Based on data from the G20 Financial Path Committee, delegates including those from the United States, Italy, the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, France, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom will physically attend.
 
Meanwhile, delegates comprising those from China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Canada, and Germany will attend virtually.

 
(WAH)
