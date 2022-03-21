English  
Forests are havens of biological diversity. (Photo: MI/Dhika Kusuma Winata)
Healthy Forests are Essential for People: UN Secretary-General

English united nations water forest
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 March 2022 14:20
New York: Healthy forests are essential for people and the planet, United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres said in his message marking the International Day of Forests.
 
"They act as natural filters, providing clean air and water, and they are havens of biological diversity. They help to regulate our climate by influencing rainfall patterns, cooling urban areas and absorbing one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. They provide many communities and indigenous peoples with livelihoods, medicines, sustenance and refuge," the UN Chief said.
 
According to Guterres, the commitments to halt deforestation have been loud and clear, and in some regions deforestation is slowing. 

"Yet each year we still degrade and destroy some 10 million hectares of forest. It is essential that the world implements the recent Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use and other instruments designed to protect our forests," he said.
 
"It is time we see tangible and credible action on the ground. This means ending the unsustainable consumption and production patterns that jeopardize our forests. And it means providing support for the sustainable management of forests to the countries and peoples who need it. On this International Day of Forests, let us recommit to healthy forests for healthier livelihoods," he said.
 
The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.
 
(WAH)
Over 154.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 4,699 COVID-19 Cases, 154 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Jakarta's Sarinah Building Reopens as Major Refurbishment Completed

English
jakarta
