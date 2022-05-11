English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Arrives in Washington DC

English asean united states president joko widodo
Antara • 11 May 2022 16:09
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), First Lady Iriana, and his entourage arrived at the Andrews Air Force Base, Washington D.C., at 9:40 p.m. local time (UTC -5), commencing his official visit in the United States.
 
After 24-hour-long flights from Jakarta -- with a stopover in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for refueling -- the GIA-1 flight, operated by Garuda Indonesia B777-300 with a special presidential livery, arrived safely at the air force base, according to the statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat's Press, Media, and Information Bureau.
 
Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States Rosan Roeslani and his spouse welcomed President Jokowi and Iriana as they disembarked from the aircraft.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President and his entourage then departed for the hotel that would be his place of stay during his official visit in the United States. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who arrived earlier, then welcomed Jokowi, the First Lady, and other officials arriving at the hotel.
 
The President is expected to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, the summit between ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden, a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the climate change team, a meeting with members of the United States Congress, and a meeting with the CEO of major US companies during his visit.
 
President Jokowi is accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, and Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia throughout the duration of the official visit.
 
Upon conclusion of the official visit, the president and his entourage will depart from Washington D.C. on Friday (May 13) and are expected to arrive in Indonesia on Sunday (May 15).

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Fiji

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Fiji

English
indonesian embassy
Indonesia Explores Internship Cooperation with United States: Ministry

Indonesia Explores Internship Cooperation with United States: Ministry

English
united states
Indonesia's Skilled Talents Encourage Growth of Digital Economy: Minister

Indonesia's Skilled Talents Encourage Growth of Digital Economy: Minister

English
technology
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menko Airlangga: G20 Bahas Kesiapan Finansial Hadapi Pandemi
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: G20 Bahas Kesiapan Finansial Hadapi Pandemi

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum
Otomotif

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap
Nasional

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas
Olahraga

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin
Internasional

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku
Hiburan

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!