Jokowi Arrives in Washington DC

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), First Lady Iriana, and his entourage arrived at the Andrews Air Force Base, Washington D.C., at 9:40 p.m. local time (UTC -5), commencing his official visit in the United States.
After 24-hour-long flights from Jakarta -- with a stopover in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for refueling -- the GIA-1 flight, operated by Garuda Indonesia B777-300 with a special presidential livery, arrived safely at the air force base, according to the statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat's Press, Media, and Information Bureau.
Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States Rosan Roeslani and his spouse welcomed President Jokowi and Iriana as they disembarked from the aircraft.
The President and his entourage then departed for the hotel that would be his place of stay during his official visit in the United States. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who arrived earlier, then welcomed Jokowi, the First Lady, and other officials arriving at the hotel.
The President is expected to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, the summit between ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden, a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the climate change team, a meeting with members of the United States Congress, and a meeting with the CEO of major US companies during his visit.
President Jokowi is accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, and Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia throughout the duration of the official visit.
Upon conclusion of the official visit, the president and his entourage will depart from Washington D.C. on Friday (May 13) and are expected to arrive in Indonesia on Sunday (May 15).