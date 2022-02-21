English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Around 8.8 million children are enrolled in public schools in Afghanistan. (Photo: UNICEF)
Around 8.8 million children are enrolled in public schools in Afghanistan. (Photo: UNICEF)

UNICEF Provides Support to All Public Education Teachers in Afghanistan

English afghanistan children education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 February 2022 12:49
Kabul: As part of efforts to ensure all school-age girls and boys in Afghanistan go to school and learn, UNICEF and partners are providing emergency cash support to all public education teachers for the months of January and February.
 
The EU-funded payment – amounting to the equivalent of $100 a month in Afghani, per teacher, male and female, will benefit an estimated 194,000 public school teachers nationwide in recognition of their crucial role in the education of millions of children in Afghanistan. 
 
The teachers include all those from public Primary and Secondary schools Technical & Vocational Institutions and Teachers’ Training Centres.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afghanistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning," said Dr. Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, in a press release on Sunday.
 
"UNICEF requires an additional USD 250 million to be able to continue supporting public school teachers and calls on donors to help us fund this critical initiative. This is an essential measure to enable continued access to education for girls and boys," Ayoya added.
 
Additional UNICEF efforts to strengthen the broader education system in Afghanistan include support to community-based education, distribution of teaching and learning materials and training of teachers, in particular female teachers.
 
As is standard practice for UNICEF in other countries, a robust monitoring process is underway. This includes verifying public school teachers’ identity and attendance; creating an agile payment strategy; devising a post-distribution monitoring and grievance mechanism, and engaging an official third-party monitoring agency to independently verify the results.
 
Around 8.8 million children are enrolled in public schools in Afghanistan. UNICEF continues to advocate, at all levels, for all girls and boys to be able to return to school following the current winter break. Schools are more than structures where children learn; they are a safe space that protects children from the physical dangers around them – including abuse and exploitation - and which can offer them much-needed psychosocial support.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Enhance Cooperation with UNWTO

Indonesia Ready to Enhance Cooperation with UNWTO

English
united nations
US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

English
united states
ADB Signs $68 Million Loan to Boost Women's Access to Affordable Housing in India

ADB Signs $68 Million Loan to Boost Women's Access to Affordable Housing in India

English
India
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
33 Orang Lolos Seleksi Tahap II Calon Pimpinan OJK, Ada Wamenlu hingga Dirut BEI
Ekonomi

33 Orang Lolos Seleksi Tahap II Calon Pimpinan OJK, Ada Wamenlu hingga Dirut BEI

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

Andi Widjajanto Resmi Jadi Gubernur Lemhanas
Nasional

Andi Widjajanto Resmi Jadi Gubernur Lemhanas

Toyota Raize dan Avanza Masih Menantikan Insentif PPnBM
Otomotif

Toyota Raize dan Avanza Masih Menantikan Insentif PPnBM

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Dipermalukan Sassuolo, Inter Buang Peluang ke Pucuk Klasemen
Olahraga

Dipermalukan Sassuolo, Inter Buang Peluang ke Pucuk Klasemen

Anaknya Kecanduan Internet, Seorang Ayah Putus Internet Satu Kota
Teknologi

Anaknya Kecanduan Internet, Seorang Ayah Putus Internet Satu Kota

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!