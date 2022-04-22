English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Ukraine Needs Up to $7 Billion in Financial Support Each Month: Zelenskyy

English finance russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 April 2022 14:06
Kyiv: Given the economic downturn and broken economic ties, we need up to $ 7 billion in financial support each month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
 
The statement was delivered virtually during the World Bank Group 2022 Spring Meetings Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine.
 
"The Russian troops are deliberately destroying all facilities in our country that could provide an economic basis for life. Railway stations, food warehouses, bakery plants, oil terminals, etc.," Zelenskyy said in his speech on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Russian invasion completely destroyed normal economic relations. The first loss analysis alone yielded approximately $550 billion in losses," he stated.
 
According to him, Ukraine will also need hundreds of billions of dollars to recover from this war.
 
"Together we are able to implement solutions that will not only stop the aggressive intentions of the Russian Federation, not only support Ukraine in this war, but also inevitably show all the potential aggressors of the world that creating problems for other states, for other nations means creating problems for themselves," he said.
 
"Because if we do not do this, millions and millions of people in the world will repeatedly suffer from the aggressive actions of individual states," he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!