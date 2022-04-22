Ukraine Needs Up to $7 Billion in Financial Support Each Month: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Given the economic downturn and broken economic ties, we need up to $ 7 billion in financial support each month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
The statement was delivered virtually during the World Bank Group 2022 Spring Meetings Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine.
"The Russian troops are deliberately destroying all facilities in our country that could provide an economic basis for life. Railway stations, food warehouses, bakery plants, oil terminals, etc.," Zelenskyy said in his speech on Thursday.
"The Russian invasion completely destroyed normal economic relations. The first loss analysis alone yielded approximately $550 billion in losses," he stated.
According to him, Ukraine will also need hundreds of billions of dollars to recover from this war.
"Together we are able to implement solutions that will not only stop the aggressive intentions of the Russian Federation, not only support Ukraine in this war, but also inevitably show all the potential aggressors of the world that creating problems for other states, for other nations means creating problems for themselves," he said.
"Because if we do not do this, millions and millions of people in the world will repeatedly suffer from the aggressive actions of individual states," he added.