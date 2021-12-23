English  
The funding is intended to support the agency's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme.
US Supports FAO''s COVID-19 Response Efforts

English united nations agriculture united states covid-19 food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 21:54
Rome: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) today welcomed a $10 million contribution from the United States (US) to its COVID-19 response efforts and to help counter other challenges that threaten human, animal and environmental health, including future pandemics.
 
In a letter to FAO, the US State Department said the funding is intended to support the agency's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme, part of its broader One Health programme.
 
More specifically, the funding aims to help strengthen national and international One Health systems through enhanced multisectoral early warning, risk assessment and risk reduction, and the progressive management of emerging and endemic zoonotic and high impact animal and plant pests and diseases, including those with epidemic and pandemic potential.

"We thank the Government of the United States of America (USA) for its generous support to FAO's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Program and One Health Tripartite risk assessments at national levels," FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"A science-based One Health approach across agrifood systems is critical for early warning and prevention of zoonotic diseases," he added.
 
The contribution from the United States will benefit countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Near East.
 
Launched in mid-2020, FAO's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme aims to proactively and sustainably address the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. 
In line with the UN approach to "build back better," and in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, it aims to mitigate the immediate impacts of the pandemic while strengthening the long-term resilience of sustainable and inclusive agrifood systems. 
 
A key priority area focuses on preventing future pandemics, given that an estimated 60% of all infectious diseases are caused by zoonotic pathogens, with the majority originating in wildlife.
 
(WAH)
