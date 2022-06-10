English  
Japan will serve a two-year term in the UN Security Council starting from January 1, 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan to Return to UN Security Council in 2023

English Japan united nations security
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 June 2022 15:00
Tokyo: On June 9, Japan was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations  Security Council (UNSC) at the elections of the UN General Assembly.
 
Japan will serve a two-year term in the UN Security Council starting from January 1, 2023. 
 
"Japan will assume membership in the UNSC for the 12th time since joining the UN in 1956, which is more than any other UN Member State," Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said in a statement on Friday.

"The UNSC bears primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, on which Japan places great importance. However, this can be said to be a time of trial whereby the UNSC is currently not able to function effectively in the face of the aggression against Ukraine by Russia, which is a permanent member of the UNSC, nor against the nuclear and missile activities of North Korea, which repeatedly violates UNSC resolutions and threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community," he explained.
 
According to Yoshimasa, the world continues to face many conflicts and various challenges. 
 
"Many countries expect the United Nations and the UNSC to play a role in areas such as conflict prevention and peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as peacekeeping and building peace," he stated.
 
"Japan will aim to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law, while cooperating in order for the UNSC to fulfill its expected role, through close communication and careful dialogue with other Member States.
Furthermore, Japan will continue to actively engage in UNSC reform and lead discussions in the UN, as well as to strive to strengthen the functions of the UN as a whole, including the General Assembly," he stressed.
 
Mozambique, Ecuador, Switzerland and Malta were also elected as UN Security Council non-permanent members for 2023-2024 term.
 
(WAH)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 12 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Govt Detects 4 BA.4, BA.5 COVID-19 Cases in Bali

English
bali
Indonesia Bolster Cooperation with G20, RPOA-IUU to Halt Illegal Fishing

English
illegal fishing
