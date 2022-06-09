English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year (Photo: Indonesian MoFA)
Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year (Photo: Indonesian MoFA)

Putin Still Undecided about Attending Bali's G20 Summit: Russian Ambassador

English G20 g20 summit russia
Antara • 09 June 2022 09:56
Jakarta: Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva has said she cannot yet confirm whether President Vladimir Putin’s will attend the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.
 
“We cannot yet ascertain whether President Vladimir Putin will attend it offline or online,” Vorobieva said during a press conference here on Wednesday.
 
Many factors and situations will influence the president’s presence at the summit, she said without elaborating.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“We still have time to think about that and still await developments,” she added.
 
In a phone conversation with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on April 28, 2022, Putin said he will attend the G20 Summit.
 
Jokowi said the Russian leader expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the summit. The G20 represents global economic and political power, as it comprises 20 countries and regions which contribute 85 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 percent of global trade, and represents two-thirds of the world’s population.
 
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the European Union.
 
The summit will conclude the G20 process and intense work conducted within the Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Expected to Become World's Main Producer of Nickel-Based Goods

Indonesia Expected to Become World's Main Producer of Nickel-Based Goods

English
nickel
Indonesia Adds 520 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 520 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia is Entering COVID-19 Endemic Phase: IDI

Indonesia is Entering COVID-19 Endemic Phase: IDI

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
68,7 Ribu Wajib Pajak Sudah Ikut PPS, Setoran Tembus Rp14,4 Triliun
Ekonomi

68,7 Ribu Wajib Pajak Sudah Ikut PPS, Setoran Tembus Rp14,4 Triliun

Presiden akan Lepas Tukik di Wakatobi
Nasional

Presiden akan Lepas Tukik di Wakatobi

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023
Pendidikan

Terbaru! Ini 16 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS World University Rankings 2023

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan Lain Kualifikasi Piala Asia 2023 Tadi Malam

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Militer AS Jatuh di California, 4 Orang Tewas

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Widyawati Bantah Kabar Aktris Senior Rima Melati Meninggal Dunia

Selamat Tinggal Hyundai Ioniq
Otomotif

Selamat Tinggal Hyundai Ioniq

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!