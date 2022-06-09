Jakarta: Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva has said she cannot yet confirm whether President Vladimir Putin’s will attend the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.
“We cannot yet ascertain whether President Vladimir Putin will attend it offline or online,” Vorobieva said during a press conference here on Wednesday.
Many factors and situations will influence the president’s presence at the summit, she said without elaborating.
“We still have time to think about that and still await developments,” she added.
In a phone conversation with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on April 28, 2022, Putin said he will attend the G20 Summit.
Jokowi said the Russian leader expressed gratitude for the invitation to attend the summit. The G20 represents global economic and political power, as it comprises 20 countries and regions which contribute 85 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and 75 percent of global trade, and represents two-thirds of the world’s population.
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the European Union.
The summit will conclude the G20 process and intense work conducted within the Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year.