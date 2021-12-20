English  
The 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. (Photo:oic-oci.org)
OIC Calls for Providing Humanitarian Assistance to People of Affghanistan

English afghanistan islam pakistan Saudi Arabia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 12:02
Islamabad: The 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) kicked off on Sunday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to discuss the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
 
The OIC Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha extended his sincere thanks to Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit, for its initiative to call for holding this important meeting, as part of its firm commitment to support solidarity and joint Islamic action. 
 
He also extended his sincere thanks to Pakistan for hosting the meeting, and for the generous hospitality extended to the participants, reiterating its full commitment to supporting the causes of the Islamic Ummah and its keenness on promoting peace and security in the region.

"In his speech, the Secretary General called upon all the Afghan parties to work to advance the interest of the Afghan people, protect lives, renounce violence, and establish lasting peace, in order to fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the Afghan people for stability, decent living, and prosperity." the OIC secretariat stated in a press release on Sunday.
 
He stressed in this regard the OIC’s support to the peace process in Afghanistan, and expressed the Organization’s willingness to cooperate with the international and regional efforts aimed at achieving peace for the Afghan people, to harness its capabilities to achieve pace, security and stability in Afghanistan, and to make the necessary contacts in this regard.
 
Taha emphasized that the role of the OIC’s role in providing humanitarian aid has become more necessary than ever before, given the scale of the increasing humanitarian challenges facing the Afghan people. 
 
In this regard, he called for strengthening the role of the OIC Mission in Kabul and to provide it with the financial, human, and logistical resources so that it could assume its full responsibilities in coordinating humanitarian and development support operations for the Afghan people. 
 
He also urged member states and institutions of the Organization to provide humanitarian assistance through the organization's mission.
 
On the political front, the Secretary General stated that the Organization reiterates the importance of concerted efforts to combat terrorism and acts of violence in Afghanistan, and to ensure that the Afghan territories are not used as a platform or haven for terrorist organizations.
 
(WAH)
