Indonesian Language Pushed to Become Official Language of ASEAN: Minister

Jakarta: Indonesian language will be pushed to become the ASEAN official language, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim noted in a statement on Monday.
As the minister, Makarim remarked that he rejected the suggestion from Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to strengthen Malay language as the ASEAN official language and intermediary language.
"However, since our neighboring country has suggested to have Malay language as the official language of the ASEAN, this aspiration should be reviewed and discussed further at the regional level," he added.
The minister urged the people to stand together with the government to continue to empower and fight for the Indonesian language.
The minister opined that Indonesian language is more worthy to become the ASEAN official language on account of its historical, legal, and linguistic advantages.
At the international level, Indonesian language has become the biggest language in Southeast Asia and has spread to 47 nations across the world, he explained.
Moreover, the Indonesian Language for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) learning activity has been held by 428 institutions.
This activity is facilitated by the ministry's Language Development and Guidance Agency. They are also held independently by BIPA actors, the governments, and institutions across the world.
In addition, Indonesian language is taught as a university subject in several world-class campuses in Europe, the United States, Australia, and Asia.
With all these factors in mind, it is appropriate for Indonesia to be at the forefront, Makarim remarked.
Indonesian language has advantages in terms of historical, legal, and linguistic aspects, and it is also an internationally acknowledged language.
If possible, Indonesia can also become the intermediary language for ASEAN official meetings, he added.