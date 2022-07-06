Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Singapore, Indonesia

Canberra: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to travel to Indonesia to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali.
As the premier forum for international economic cooperation and governance, the G20 has a vital role in ensuring food and energy security – both threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"At this critical time for international security, Australia is working with Indonesia and other partners towards a successful G20 meeting, that also sends a clear message to Russia," Wong said in a statement on Tuesday.
"I commend Indonesia for inviting Ukraine to participate as a guest," she added.
The Australian foreign minister will also participate in the twenty-first meeting of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, and Australia (MIKTA) Foreign Ministers.
MIKTA aims to play a bridging role between developing and developed countries on global issues including Ukraine, food security and migration management.
"Ahead of the G20 Foreign Minister’s meeting, I will visit Singapore," she stated.
"Australia’s relationship with Singapore is one of our closest and most comprehensive in the region, anchored in shared strategic and economic interests. I look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan," she added.
Singapore is Australia’s largest trade and investment partner in Southeast Asia.
"We are working closely to negotiate the Australia-Singapore Green Economy Agreement. The Agreement will be instrumental in facilitating trade and investment while also supporting our countries to meet our net zero emissions goals," she explained.
"In a lecture hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, I will set out the Albanese Government’s vision for engagement with ASEAN and the countries of Southeast Asia, during this time of strategic competition," she concluded.