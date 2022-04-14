Health Services Continue to Be Severely Disrupted in Ukraine: WHO Chief

Geneva: Since the beginning of Russia's invasion, there have been 119 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Wednesday.
According to the WHO Chief, health services continue to be severely disrupted in Ukraine, particularly in the East of the country.
"Tomorrow marks 50 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. In that time, 4.6 million refugees have left the country. Thousands of civilians have died, including children," Tedros said.
"For the sake of humanity, I urge Russia to come back to the table and to work for peace," he stated.
In the meantime, humanitarian corridors must be established so that medical supplies, food and water can be delivered and civilians can move to safety.
To date, WHO has received almost 53% of its funding requirement for Ukraine for the first three months.
"I would like to thank Canada, Ireland, Japan, Norway, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Switzerland and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for their timely contributions. I would also like to thank ECHO, Germany, Saudi Arabia KSRelief and the United States for committing additional support to the health response in Ukraine and neighboring countries," he said.
"But additional resources will be required to cover longer-term needs," he stated.