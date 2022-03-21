English  
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)
US President Biden to Visit Poland on March 25

English united states russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 March 2022 13:36
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden is scheduled travel to Poland following his meetings in Brussels, Belgium with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and EU Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion. 
 
"On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.
 
"He will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda," Psaki added. 

Biden will discuss how the US, alongside its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s war on Ukraine has created.
 
Earlier this month, Biden announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total US security assistance committed to Ukraine to $1 billion in just the past week, and a total of $2 billion since the start of the Biden Administration. 
 
The assistance will take the form of direct transfers of equipment from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them defend their country against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion.
 
The US continues to expedite the authorization and facilitation of additional assistance to Ukraine from its allies. 
 
At least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
 
 
(WAH)
