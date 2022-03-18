English  
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia Announces New Sanctions on Russian Banks, Oligarchs

Australia russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 March 2022 14:52
Canberra: The Australian Government has placed sanctions on 11 additional Russian banks and government entities, with the majority of the country’s banking assets now covered by Australia's sanctions along with all of the entities that handle Russia’s sovereign debt.
 
Today’s listing includes the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance. 
 
"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian Government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia’s sovereign debt," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a media release on Friday.

The additional banks together account for approximately 80 per cent of all banking assets in Russia, and include Sberbank, Gazprombank, VEB, VTB, Rosselkhozbank, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Alfa-Bank and Credit Bank of Moscow.
 
"The Australian Government is deeply committed to imposing high costs on Russia. This includes by listing individuals of economic and strategic significance to Russia who have supported, and benefited from, the Putin regime," she said.
 
"We are also continuing to increase sanctions pressure on the oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin. In addition to the 41 oligarchs and immediate family members on whom we had already put targeted financial sanctions and travel bans, Australia has now added two billionaires with links to business interests in Australia, Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg," she said.

 
(WAH)
