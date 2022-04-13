English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The aircraft left Whenuapai Air Base carrying nine of the 50-strong team. (Photo: medcom.id)
The aircraft left Whenuapai Air Base carrying nine of the 50-strong team. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand's C-130 Hercules Departs for Europe to Support Ukraine

English military New Zealand ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 April 2022 15:36
Wellington: A New Zealand Defence Force C-130H transport aircraft departed for Europe today to help partner militaries support Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, According to New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare.
 
The aircraft left Whenuapai Air Base carrying nine of the 50-strong team that is deploying to support its operations over the next two months in Europe.
 
The rest of the detachment is flying to Europe commercially.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It was a must to be here at Whenuapai to farewell our New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel departing for Europe and recognise their upcoming contribution,” Minister Henare said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"The Government appreciates the service and efforts of those personnel who left today and the other personnel who are deploying to Europe, and those who have deployed already," he aded.
 
Minister Henare said the Hercules would join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations carrying much needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres.
 
"New Zealand may be a long way from Europe, but we know that such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us. That’s why we are doing our bit to support Ukraine," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Guidelines on Consumer Associations Launched

ASEAN Guidelines on Consumer Associations Launched

English
asean
UN Agencies Warn of Famine in Somalia

UN Agencies Warn of Famine in Somalia

English
somalia
Climate Change Made More Damaging Storms in Madagascar, Mozambique: WMO

Climate Change Made More Damaging Storms in Madagascar, Mozambique: WMO

English
climate change
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bos OJK: Tren Kinerja Industri Jasa Keuangan Terus Membaik
Ekonomi

Bos OJK: Tren Kinerja Industri Jasa Keuangan Terus Membaik

Ukraina Tolak Rencana Kunjungan Presiden Jerman, Ada Apa?
Internasional

Ukraina Tolak Rencana Kunjungan Presiden Jerman, Ada Apa?

Wapres Ajak Umat Islam Memahami Al-Qur'an Secara Utuh
Nasional

Wapres Ajak Umat Islam Memahami Al-Qur'an Secara Utuh

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows
Teknologi

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows

<i>Awardee</i> LPDP Bagikan Kunci Menulis Esai agar Tembus Beasiswa
Pendidikan

Awardee LPDP Bagikan Kunci Menulis Esai agar Tembus Beasiswa

Erik ten Hag Kian Dekat dengan Manchester United
Olahraga

Erik ten Hag Kian Dekat dengan Manchester United

Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Diam-Diam, Mercedes-Benz Sudah Jualan Truk Euro 4 Di Indonesia

DJ Una Akui Sempat Rasakan Keuntungan dari DNA Pro
Hiburan

DJ Una Akui Sempat Rasakan Keuntungan dari DNA Pro

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!