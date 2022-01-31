English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Around 80 per cent of the Tongan population has been affected by the eruption and tsunami. (photo:medcon.id)
Around 80 per cent of the Tongan population has been affected by the eruption and tsunami. (photo:medcon.id)

Papua New Guinea Delivers Disaster Relief Supplies to Tonga

English disaster papua new guinea Tonga
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 11:59
Port moresby: The Government of Papua New Guinea has approved an aggregate sum of K10 million in relief and reconstruction assistance to the Kingdom of Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption on January 15.
 
Prime Minister James Marape said Cabinet has approved the relief assistance as PNG being a member of the Pacific Community is the bigger of all the small island countries and is looked upon as an important player.
 
"We should therefore, rise to the needs of our smaller and more vulnerable island neighbors in their time of natural disaster and needs," he said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"With Cabinet’s approval, the Government of PNG is to provide a two phased assistance package; beginning with a K5 million for urgent life-saving disaster relief supplies such as water, tent, food and emergency supplies. The second phase assistance will be a further K5 million for rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction of the lives, communities badly affected by the under-sea volcanic eruption and Tonga in general," he explained.
 
The first phase of the assistance will be coordinated through the National Disaster Office in conjunction with the Department of Defense for the relief assistance to be delivered. The second phase of the assistance will be channeled through the Department of Foreign Affairs to be made available to the disaster relief effort at an appropriate time.
 
The Prime Minister has noted the long standing historical and traditional relations PNG has with the Kingdom of Tonga dating back to the eighteenth century (1900s) with the arrival of the first Tongan missionaries to Papua New Guinea.
 
"It is the true Pacific Way, as a family member of the Pacific Islands Forum for us to come to the aid of our other brothers and sisters in their times of need and trouble. PNG’s assistance is to support the relief efforts presently made predominantly by Australia and New Zealand in the region with the provision of much needed relief supplies such as temporary shelter, hygiene supplies, drinking water, rations, water containers etc. to protect lives and welfare from further peril,” he said.
 
Prime Minister Marape said his Government has secured Cabinet’s concurrence and approval to provide financial assistance to assist in the rehabilitation, restoration and rebuilding of the lives and welfare of the people and Kingdom of Tonga to return to normalcy.
 
It is in line with the WHO’s country Office in Tonga recommending for bilateral, regional and multilateral partners to look at financial support as the best option towards supporting Tonga with its recovery and re-construction efforts from this disaster.
 
Three confirmed casualties had been reported earlier with the inclusion of a British national from the unprecedented natural disaster in the form of undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami waves that have hit the Kingdom of Tonga on January 15.
 
Around 80 per cent of the Tongan population has been affected by the eruption and tsunami with residents from the badly hit island, including one where all homes were destroyed, have been moved to evacuation centers.
 
Meanwhile, PNG has been notified that four (4) of its nationals living in Tonga at the time of the disaster have sought the assistance of the New Zealand Government and is establishing contact with them to find out their status.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
WHO Calls for Equitable Health Services for All

WHO Calls for Equitable Health Services for All

English
health
ADB's Grants to Boost Tourism, Rice Production in Cambodia

ADB's Grants to Boost Tourism, Rice Production in Cambodia

English
cambodia
UN Chief Stands in Solidarity with People of Myanmar

UN Chief Stands in Solidarity with People of Myanmar

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
4.590 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

4.590 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Berakhir Hari Ini
Ekonomi

Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara Berakhir Hari Ini

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1: Persija Keok dari Persiraja, Arema Kokoh di Puncak

19 Mobil Baru BMW & MINI Siap Goda Orang Kaya Indonesia
Otomotif

19 Mobil Baru BMW & MINI Siap Goda Orang Kaya Indonesia

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Peluncuran Rudal Balistik Jarak Menengah Hwasong-12

Calon Mahasiswa Baru, Ini Daftar Daya Tampung UGM di Kelompok Saintek dan Soshum
Pendidikan

Calon Mahasiswa Baru, Ini Daftar Daya Tampung UGM di Kelompok Saintek dan Soshum

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan
Hiburan

Sempat Tak Merestui, Verrell Bramasta Ikhlaskan Venna Melinda Nikahi Ferry Irawan

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST
Teknologi

Berita Teknologi Terpopuler, dari Tren Teknologi 2022 hingga BI-FAST

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!