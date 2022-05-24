English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UNICEF is committed to supporting efforts for every country to be protected and for every child to be resilient. (Photo: medcom.id)
UNICEF is committed to supporting efforts for every country to be protected and for every child to be resilient. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Agency Calls for Greater Investment in Disaster-Preparedness

English disaster unicef children
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 May 2022 13:02
Jakarta: The Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction (GDPRR) comes at a critical time for children and young people as they face the immediate and long-lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has said.
 
"Accelerating poverty rates. School closures and massive learning loss. Millions of children at greater risk of child marriage and child labor. A rise in anxiety and depression.  These are heavy burdens to carry into adulthood, especially for the most vulnerable children and young people, with girls often most affected," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russells said in a statement on Monday. 
 
According to her, Building back better means putting children and young people at the heart of the global COVID-19 response and recovery plans.   

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"They should also be at the center of our efforts to reduce risk and build resilience from disasters, climate impacts, and humanitarian crises. And these efforts must be both for children and young people and with them. Young people are not just passive victims. They have an active role to play as leaders, collaborating and co-creating disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation solutions," she explained.
 
To meet the targets of the Sendai Framework by 2030, UNICEF is calling on governments and other stakeholders to empower all children and young people, so they are educated, prepared, resilient, and able to meaningfully participate in key decisions and actions.
 
"We also call for scaling up and accelerating public-private partnerships and investment in disaster-risk reduction measures centred on children and young people," she added. 
 
"Finally, we call for greater investment in disaster-preparedness and resilience-building for other services that children depend on — including health, nutrition, education, WASH, child protection, and social protection. UNICEF is committed to supporting efforts for every country to be protected and for every child to be resilient. Please join us as we work together to achieve this critical goal," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank Supports Creation of Green Jobs in Fiji

World Bank Supports Creation of Green Jobs in Fiji

English
fiji
At Least 17 Rohingya Feared Dead Off Myanmar Coast: UNHCR

At Least 17 Rohingya Feared Dead Off Myanmar Coast: UNHCR

English
rohingya
Global Labour Market Recovery Goes into Reverse: ILO

Global Labour Market Recovery Goes into Reverse: ILO

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Revisi UU Pembentukan Peraturan Disahkan DPR
Nasional

Revisi UU Pembentukan Peraturan Disahkan DPR

Porsi Asing di SBN Turun Tajam, Ada Apa Nih?
Ekonomi

Porsi Asing di SBN Turun Tajam, Ada Apa Nih?

Mengenal Thermostat, Si Penjaga Suhu Mobil
Otomotif

Mengenal Thermostat, Si Penjaga Suhu Mobil

Hasil NBA: Celtics Kalahkan Heat, Skor Berubah 2-2
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Celtics Kalahkan Heat, Skor Berubah 2-2

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition
Teknologi

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik
Internasional

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik

Ivan Gunawan Beberkan Alasan Tak Bisa Nikahi Ayu Ting Ting
Hiburan

Ivan Gunawan Beberkan Alasan Tak Bisa Nikahi Ayu Ting Ting

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!