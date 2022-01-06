English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
medcom.id
medcom.id

Medcom.id Wins Adam Malik Award

English Metro TV Media Indonesia adam malik award medcom.id
Marcheilla Ariesta • 06 January 2022 17:14
Jakarta: Medcom.id won the Adam Malik Award in the Best Online Media category from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Metro TV was also awarded with the Adam Malik Award for the Best Television Media category.
 
In addition to that, two Medcom.id journalists, Marcheilla Ariesta and Willy Haryono were nominees in the Best Online Media Journalist category.
 
Media Indonesia also received nominations for Best Print Media and Best Print Media Journalist categories.
 
Other winners include Kompas daily for Best Print Media and RRI-Pro3 radio station for Best Radio Media.
 
"The pandemic does not necessarily dampen the enthusiasm of journalists in providing news," said Press Council Chairman M. Nuh during the 2022 Adam Malik Awards ceremony here on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As a form of appreciation for the support and partnerships with the media, especially the national media, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs presents the Adam Malik Awards to Indonesian journalists for their journalistic works.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Revokes Thousands of Mining, Forestry, Plantation Permits

Indonesia Revokes Thousands of Mining, Forestry, Plantation Permits

English
indonesian government
Govt to Distribute Subsidized Cooking Oil across Indonesia

Govt to Distribute Subsidized Cooking Oil across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
Juda Agung, Aida Budiman Inaugurated as BI Deputy Governors

Juda Agung, Aida Budiman Inaugurated as BI Deputy Governors

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ditembak dan Dilindas, Dua Warga Palestina Tewas di Tangan Israel
Internasional

Ditembak dan Dilindas, Dua Warga Palestina Tewas di Tangan Israel

23% Kasus Omicron Indonesia Dinyatakan Sembuh
Nasional

23% Kasus Omicron Indonesia Dinyatakan Sembuh

Joko Anwar Pastikan Pengabdi Setan 2 Tayang Tahun Ini
Hiburan

Joko Anwar Pastikan Pengabdi Setan 2 Tayang Tahun Ini

ICP Desember 2021 Turun Jadi USD73,36/Barel
Ekonomi

ICP Desember 2021 Turun Jadi USD73,36/Barel

Shin Tae-yong Konfirmasi Laga Persahabatan FIFA tanpa Pemain Luar Negeri
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Konfirmasi Laga Persahabatan FIFA tanpa Pemain Luar Negeri

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Melangkah Ke Teknologi Otonom Tingkat 2
Otomotif

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Melangkah Ke Teknologi Otonom Tingkat 2

Catat! Kalender Pendidikan Semester Genap Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022
Pendidikan

Catat! Kalender Pendidikan Semester Genap Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah
Properti

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!