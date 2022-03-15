English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Saturday’s executions surpass the total of 67 executions that reportedly took place in the whole of 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
Saturday’s executions surpass the total of 67 executions that reportedly took place in the whole of 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Mass Execution of 81 People in Saudi Arabia

English human rights terrorism united nations Saudi Arabia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 March 2022 12:56
Geneva: United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has condemned Saudi Arabia’s mass execution on Saturday of 81 people on terrorism-related charges.
 
"Among those beheaded on 12 March, I understand that 41 belonged to the Shiite minority, and had taken part in anti-government protests in 2011-2012 calling for greater political participation. A further seven were Yemenis and one was a Syrian national," Bachelet said in a statement on Monday.
 
"Our monitoring indicates that some of those executed were sentenced to death following trials that did not meet fair trial and due process guarantees, and for crimes that did not appear to meet the most serious crimes threshold, as required under international law. I am also concerned that some of the executions appear to be linked to the on-going armed conflict in Yemen. Implementation of death sentences following trials that do not offer the required fair trial guarantees is prohibited by international human rights and humanitarian law and may amount to a war crime," she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Saturday’s executions, she said, surpass the total of 67 executions that reportedly took place in the whole of 2021.
 
The death penalty, she added, is incompatible with fundamental tenets of human rights and dignity, the right to life and the prohibition of torture.
 
"I am concerned that Saudi legislation contains an extremely broad definition of terrorism, including non-violent acts that supposedly "endanger national unity" or "undermine the State’s reputation". This risks criminalizing people exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," she said.
 
"Despite a global move away from the death penalty, Saudi Arabia is among some 38 countries that continue to implement it. I call on the Saudi authorities to halt all executions, immediately establish a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, and commute the death sentences against those on death row. I also urge the Saudi authorities to bring the country’s counterterrorism laws fully into line with international standards," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN, WADA Sign MoU on Harmonised Anti-Doping Efforts

ASEAN, WADA Sign MoU on Harmonised Anti-Doping Efforts

English
asean
Indonesia's External Debt Down to $413.6 Billion in January: BI

Indonesia's External Debt Down to $413.6 Billion in January: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

President, First Lady to Go Camping at IKN Nusantara

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lagi, Neraca Perdagangan RI Cetak Surplus USD3,83 Miliar
Ekonomi

Lagi, Neraca Perdagangan RI Cetak Surplus USD3,83 Miliar

Unik, Nama 4 Anak di Banyuwangi Hanya Satu Huruf
Nasional

Unik, Nama 4 Anak di Banyuwangi Hanya Satu Huruf

Menerka Pandemi Covid-19 Jadi Endemi Berkaca dari Pandemi Flu 1918
Pendidikan

Menerka Pandemi Covid-19 Jadi Endemi Berkaca dari Pandemi Flu 1918

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Champions: MU vs Atletico, Ajax vs Benfica, Tayang di Sini
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Champions: MU vs Atletico, Ajax vs Benfica, Tayang di Sini

Anwar Fuady Siap Menikah Lagi Setelah Istri Meninggal: Cari Perawan untuk Apa?
Hiburan

Anwar Fuady Siap Menikah Lagi Setelah Istri Meninggal: Cari Perawan untuk Apa?

Beli Mobil Mitsubishi Di JAW 2022, Bisa Buat Mudik?
Otomotif

Beli Mobil Mitsubishi Di JAW 2022, Bisa Buat Mudik?

AS Peringatkan Tiongkok Tidak Bantu Rusia
Internasional

AS Peringatkan Tiongkok Tidak Bantu Rusia

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!