English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UNHCR is alarmed at the deportation of two Cambodian refugees from Thailand.
UNHCR is alarmed at the deportation of two Cambodian refugees from Thailand.

UNHCR Condemns Deportation of Cambodian Refugees from Thailand

English thailand refugees united nations cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 November 2021 14:46
Geneva: The United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency, UNHCR, is alarmed at the deportation of two Cambodian refugees from Thailand, despite having advised the Royal Thai Government of their refugee status and their well-founded fear of persecution if returned to Cambodia.
 
The refugees were arrested on 8 November, taken to an immigration detention centre in Bangkok and subsequently deported on 9 November to Cambodia, where they are at risk of persecution.
 
UNHCR made interventions on behalf of the two refugees to the Royal Thai Government prior to their deportation, with the expectation that the matter would be handled in accordance with international legal standards, and that they would continue to receive protection in Thailand.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"While we are seeking further clarifications on what exactly happened, we are deeply troubled by this deportation," said Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, in a press release on Friday.
 
"I strongly urge the Thai authorities to investigate this matter. I appeal to Thailand to honour its fundamental international obligations, notably the principle of non-refoulement, and to refrain from such deportations in the future," he added.
 
According to him, the UN Refugee Agency stands ready to discuss this issue with the Royal Thai Government, in view of supporting Thailand to uphold its international obligations.
 
Moreover, UNHCR has urged the Cambodian authorities to respect their human rights and allow human rights organizations to monitor their situation in Cambodia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Empower MSMEs

Indonesia Reiterates Commitment to Empower MSMEs

English
president joko widodo
BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

English
housing
Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

English
environment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Banyak Tikungan Tajam, Jokowi 'Kewalahan’ Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika
Nasional

Banyak Tikungan Tajam, Jokowi 'Kewalahan’ Jajal Sirkuit Mandalika

Tertinggi di ASEAN, Rata-rata Tingkat Pertumbuhan Investasi Digital RI Capai 11%
Ekonomi

Tertinggi di ASEAN, Rata-rata Tingkat Pertumbuhan Investasi Digital RI Capai 11%

Dituduh Menghasut, Jurnalis AS Dipenjara 11 Tahun oleh Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Dituduh Menghasut, Jurnalis AS Dipenjara 11 Tahun oleh Junta Myanmar

Kronologi Rony Dozer Ditemukan Meninggal di Teras
Hiburan

Kronologi Rony Dozer Ditemukan Meninggal di Teras

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260
Otomotif

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten
Teknologi

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta
Olahraga

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam
Pendidikan

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington
Properti

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!