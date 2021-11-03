English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

English investment middle east president joko widodo
Antara • 03 November 2021 19:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will hold a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and enjoy a luncheon at the Al-Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday.
 
President Jokowi will also review several infrastructure development plans in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from the new office of the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to the President Joko Widodo Street, and the President Joko Widodo Mosque. The information was obtained from the Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau received here on Wednesday.
 
Jokowi was also scheduled to undertake a visit to the Jubail Mangrove Park to conduct a review and plant trees. To end the second day of his working visit in Abu Dhabi, the president will hold a meeting with figures and businessmen of the United Arab Emirates.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president's entourage during his visit to Abu Dhabi comprise Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
Moreover, President Jokowi will pay a visit to Dubai.
 
The visit to the Middle East country is President Jokowi's first bilateral trip during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"I will use this visit (to the United Arab Emirates) to strengthen (our) cooperation, particularly in the trade and investment sectors," President Jokowi stated on Friday, October 29, prior to his departure for the working visit to the United Arab Emirates.
 
"There will be meetings with business(men) that I will attend, and the results will be good for our economy. Of course, I will hold meetings with the Crown Prince and with the Ruler of Dubai. I will conclude the event in Dubai by visiting the Dubai Expo, where we have the Indonesian Pavilion," he added.
   
 
(WAH)
