English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

English Climate Change COP26 president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2021 12:44
Jakarta: The Garuda Indonesia plane carrying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage landed in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday evening local time.
 
President Jokowi's presence in Glasgow is mainly to attend the COP26 World Leaders Summit which will take place on November 1-2 November. 
 
The summit, which is chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be attended by 121 heads of state and heads of government.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Before leaving Jakarta, the President emphasized that Indonesia's position on the issue of climate change is very consistent.
 
He also stressed that Indonesia will continue to work hard to fulfill the commitments that have been made.
 
"We don't want to get involved in something that we can't carry out in the end," the President said at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, last Friday, as quoted by the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.
 
During his visit to the United Kingdom, the Head of State will meet with British business leaders and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
 
During the flight to Glasgow, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

Countries Must Find a Way to Feed the World and Save the Planet at the Same Time: FAO

English
food
Indonesia Takes over G20 Presidency from Italy

Indonesia Takes over G20 Presidency from Italy

English
g20 presidency
Past 7 Years Set to be Warmest on Record: Report

Past 7 Years Set to be Warmest on Record: Report

English
Weather
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presidensi G20 Diyakini Efektif Selesaikan Permasalahan Global
Ekonomi

Presidensi G20 Diyakini Efektif Selesaikan Permasalahan Global

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Indonesia Goda BMW & Mercedes-Benz Investasi Mobil Listrik

Peparnas XVI Papua Siap 100 Persen
Olahraga

Peparnas XVI Papua Siap 100 Persen

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS
Pendidikan

Polisi Diharapkan Segera Ungkap Penanggung Jawab Kematian Mahasiswa UNS

Akhirnya, Australia Buka Perbatasan Internasional Usai Covid-19 Melanda
Internasional

Akhirnya, Australia Buka Perbatasan Internasional Usai Covid-19 Melanda

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik
Nasional

Kantor Basarnas Terbakar Diduga karena Korsleting Listrik

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!
Hiburan

Rayakan Halloween, Pria Ini Dandan Persis Syahrini!

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!