President Jokowi Arrives in Glasgow to Attend COP26

Jakarta: The Garuda Indonesia plane carrying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage landed in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday evening local time.
President Jokowi's presence in Glasgow is mainly to attend the COP26 World Leaders Summit which will take place on November 1-2 November.
The summit, which is chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be attended by 121 heads of state and heads of government.
Before leaving Jakarta, the President emphasized that Indonesia's position on the issue of climate change is very consistent.
He also stressed that Indonesia will continue to work hard to fulfill the commitments that have been made.
"We don't want to get involved in something that we can't carry out in the end," the President said at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, last Friday, as quoted by the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.
During his visit to the United Kingdom, the Head of State will meet with British business leaders and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
During the flight to Glasgow, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.