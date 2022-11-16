English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The persistent drought has exhausted rainwater supplies. (Photo: medcom.id)
The persistent drought has exhausted rainwater supplies. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Supports Drought Relief Efforts in Tuvalu

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2022 16:54
Funafuti: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided a $4 million emergency grant to the Government of Tuvalu to help fund drought relief efforts.
 
On November 8, the government declared a state of public emergency due to the extreme drought conditions affecting the whole of Tuvalu.
 
"The persistent drought has exhausted rainwater supplies and made groundwater sources unsafe to drink," said Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Aaron Batten in a media release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Water scarcity has also contributed to a real threat of outbreaks of waterborne diseases," Batten added.
 
On November 11, The government  requested financial assistance from ADB to finance drought relief efforts across the country. 
 
ADB provided the grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3), which was approved in December 2020. 
 
The program provides Tuvalu, as well as the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu, with access to an immediate and flexible source of financing to respond to disasters triggered by natural hazards and health emergencies.
 
"The state of public emergency in Tuvalu triggered by historically low levels of rainfall underscores the compounding impacts of the climate crisis to Pacific island countries," said Batten. 
 
"Even when rain returns to the affected areas, it could take up to 12 months for food crops to recover, resulting in continuing food insecurity," Batten added.
 
The Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) is financed by a $40 million loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and a $54 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
WFP will receive US$20 million from Germany and the United Kingdom through the World Bank’s Global Shield Financing Facility. (Photo: medcom.id)

WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

Arizona Voters Concerned about Water Supplies

Temperatures in Europe Increase More Than Twice Global Average: Report

BACA JUGA
WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

English
food
G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

English
russia
Over 65.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Over 65.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu: Pemimpin G20 Berkomitmen Kembangkan Transisi Energi
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Pemimpin G20 Berkomitmen Kembangkan Transisi Energi

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi
Nasional

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi

Lewat Aset Diplomasi, Presidensi Indonesia Mampu Dorong Deklarasi G20
Internasional

Lewat Aset Diplomasi, Presidensi Indonesia Mampu Dorong Deklarasi G20

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan
Pendidikan

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
Otomotif

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
Hiburan

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!