The UN Security Council resolution 2642 is set to expire in around a week. (Photo)
UN Security Council Urged to Preserve Cross-Border Aid Lifeline to North-West Syria

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 11:59
New York: A number of United Nations (UN) agencies has urged the UN Security Council to extend a resolution which allows for life-saving humanitarian aid to be delivered to north-west Syria from across the Turkish border.
 
The UN Security Council resolution 2642 is set to expire in around a week. 
 
"If the Council fails to extend it, the consequences will be catastrophic for 4.1 million people in non-Governmentcontrolled areas. Most of them are women and children who need assistance just to survive at the peak of winter and amidst a serious cholera outbreak," they stated in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Without UN cross-border operations, millions of people, especially those displaced for years and multiple times, will not have access to food and shelter; to help in coping with harsh winter conditions; to the surveillance, treatment and testing capacities needed to contain cholera; to safe water; and to protection from gender-based violence," they added.
 
The UN agencies are UN  OCHA, IOM, UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP and WHO.
 
"Our position remains consistent and clear: Humanitarian assistance and protection services must always be allowed to reach those who need it through the safest and most direct and efficient route," they stated.
 
"In 2022, together with our partners, we delivered aid from across the Turkish border into Syria, reaching an average of 2.7 million people every month. This work included early recovery and livelihood support to strengthen the resilience of communities across Syria," they stated.
 
Unlike earlier resolutions which extended the cross-border operations for 12 months, the last action taken by the Council only granted a six-month authorization. 
 
This led to additional logistical and operational challenges, increased operational costs, and curbed the capacity of humanitarian partners to help those in need.
 
(WAH)

