WFP Continues to Expand Operations to Flood-Hit Communities in Pakistan

WFP is ramping up life-saving food and nutrition assistance, alongside recovery and resilience-building support, and aims to reach 2.7 million people who are facing emergency levels food insecurity (IPC Phase 4) and urgently require humanitarian assistance.
WFP is also boosting its logistics support to the Government and humanitarian partners.
Nearly eight million people remain displaced from their homes, of which 644,000 are in relief camps.
The floodwaters have receded in some areas, but scores of communities continue to find themselves cut off, creating challenges for the delivery of food assistance and other essential aid.
Flood-hit communities have also seen outbreaks of waterborne diseases, with 4.4 million cases of cholera, dengue and malaria reported nationwide, piling a health crisis on top of the already devastating flood emergency.
Moreover, an estimated 600,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas have no place to safely deliver their babies, while five million children do not have immunization and nutritional care.
"The floods have driven up what were already high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition," the United Nations (UN) agecy said in a media release on Tuesday.
The latest assessment indicates that the number of people requiring emergency food assistance will increase from the pre-flood estimate of 7.2 million people to 14.6 million from December through March 2023 – a staggering rise.