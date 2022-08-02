English  
Japan will continue to cooperate with the Philippines in disaster prevention and mitigation. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan will continue to cooperate with the Philippines in disaster prevention and mitigation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Delivers Disaster Relief Goods to Philippines

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 August 2022 13:00
Manila: Today, the Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), delivered Emergency Disaster Relief Goods to the Philippines in the aftermath of the Magnitude 7 Earthquake in Northern Luzon. 
 
Aiming to support the current relief efforts of the Philippine Government, Japan's assistance will be distributed to the affected areas.
 
The Disaster Relief Goods include the following items: generators, tarpaulins/plastic sheet cover, camping tents, cord reels, sleeping pads, adaptor plug sets and portable jerry cans/water containers.
 
At the Arrival and Turnover Ceremony held at the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport Compound, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko conveyed his sympathies to those affected by the disaster, especially to the families who have lost loved ones. 

Ambassador koshikawa expressed his hope that the disaster relief supplies will alleviate their hardships and enable them to return to their everyday lives as soon as possible. 
 
"He also assured that the Government of Japan, through JICA, will continue to cooperate with the Government of the Republic of the Philippines in disaster prevention and mitigation," the Embassy of Japan stated in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Special Projects Rommel Lopez, along with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary for  Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus S. Domingo, were also present during the Arrival and Turnover Ceremony to receive the donated goods.
 
"The Embassy of Japan extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and all those who lost their homes and livelihood to the devastating earthquake," the Embassy stated.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!