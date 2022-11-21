English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Anwar Ibrahim will again contest seat for Malaysia Prime Minister. Foto: AFP
Anwar Ibrahim will again contest seat for Malaysia Prime Minister. Foto: AFP

Malaysia King Gives Rival Coalitions One More Day to Form Government

Fajar Nugraha • 21 November 2022 13:49
Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian King has extended the Monday 2pm deadline by 24 hours for rival coalitions to form a government.
 
The meeting between Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim and his Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart Zahid Hamidi on Monday morning has yet to produce Malaysia’s next government, with Zahid saying his alliance’s supreme council has not decided who to back.
 
Datuk Seri Anwar and Zahid met just hours before a 2pm deadline for Malaysia’s political leaders to cobble together a government.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“Any decision will only be made after a negotiating committee has met with any parties that want to form government and after the BN supreme council has decided officially after feedback from the negotiations. There have been no official negotiations up to now,” said UMNO President Zahid, as stated from The Straits Times, Monday 21 November 2022.
 
The meeting at Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur comes after Saturday’s vote threw up the nation’s first-ever hung Parliament after a general election, with both Anwar and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin staking their claim to becoming prime minister.
 
Although Zahid said that no official negotiations had so far taken place, caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters “since we received some guests, it’s only natural and courteous to welcome them and have a chat,” when asked why Anwar was present at a BN meeting.
 
The Umno vice-president Ismail added that the coalition is asking for an extension to the King’s 2pm deadline, so it can conduct negotiations.
 
Zahid also said BN had not made any decision to form a government with PN. “Any claims by parties or coalitions that BN has joined them to form the government are all untrue,” he said.
 
PH leaders have also said the two coalitions have agreed to form state governments in Perak and Pahang, where legislative assemblies were also hung after Saturday’s election.
 
“Perak PH will form a new state government with BN and God willing will be a stable administration,” said Parti Amanah Negara state chief Asmuni Awi.
 
Other party leaders who arrived at the hotel include Mr Mohamad Sabu, president of PH component Amanah, and Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who leads BN party Malaysian Chinese Association.
 
PH’s largest component, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), agreed on Sunday night to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar’s move to rope in the UMNO-led BN, sources told The Straits Times.
 
The move is controversial as PH has long made anti-corruption a core principle of its political agenda, while UMNO members are perceived to be riddled with graft, not least of them party president Zahid, who is on trial for dozens of graft charges.
 
In 2018, UMNO lost power for the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history on the back of public ire over the 1MDB scandal, in which billions of dollars in public funds were stolen.
 
“Zahid won’t be given government positions and there will be no interference in his court case. It is a rough, tough decision but we have to recognise the bigger enemy. PAS cannot be allowed in government,” a member of DAP’s leadership council told ST, referring to Parti Islam SeMalaysia.
PAS, a member of Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s PN, emerged as the largest party in Parliament with 44 MPs after Saturday’s election, and has long espoused Islamist views that critics say infringe on personal freedoms.
 
PKR Youth chief Adam Adli, well-known for his campaigning efforts against kleptocracy, said conditions should be set for BN and PH to work together. “If there’s some kind of cooperation, there must be some conditions set,” he said, in response to media queries at the hotel on Saturday.
 
Both Anwar and Muhyiddin, with 82 and 79 MPs respectively, need support from BN parliamentarians to achieve a simple majority in the 222-seat legislature.
 
But ST has learnt that as at Sunday evening, UMNO was deeply divided, with some leaders calling on Zahid, who wants to commit BN’s 30 MPs to support PH, to resign.
However, Zahid insisted that any written pledge of support for any prime ministerial candidate prior to this was invalid as it violated an oath undertaken by BN candidates to abide by the coalition’s collective decision.
 
In an immediate response, caretaker Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, said to be leading the pro-PN group, insisted he would not work with Anwar and DAP.
 
“No Anwar, No DAP. Those who feel they can sack me for holding to this stance, go ahead,” the former UMNO vice-president said, referring to a resolution by the party’s general assembly last year.
 
Gabungan Parti Sarawak, which took 22 of the state’s 31 seats, had declared on Sunday its backing for former premier Muhyiddin, putting the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president in pole position.
 
Malaysia’s King, who is tasked with determining who is likely to command the confidence of the majority in the legislature, had decreed on Sunday that in view of the hung Parliament, parties and independent MPs should present him a coalition that can form a government by 2pm on Monday.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Raja Malaysia Sultan Abdullah dan Ratu Tunku Azizah. (ISTANA NEGARA MALAYSIA/FACEBOOK)

Raja Malaysia Perpanjang Deadline Nama Kandidat PM Hingga Selasa Besok

Raja Malaysia Tunggu Daftar Nama Kandidat PM Hingga Pukul 14.00 Siang Ini

Gabungan Parti Sarawak Umumkan Dukung Koalisi Muhyiddin Yassin

BACA JUGA
New Zealand Fully Supports Indonesia's Chairmanship in ASEAN for 2023

New Zealand Fully Supports Indonesia's Chairmanship in ASEAN for 2023

English
New Zealand
Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

English
president joko widodo
APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

English
Jokowi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Raja Malaysia Perpanjang <i>Deadline</i> Nama Kandidat PM Hingga Selasa Besok
Internasional

Raja Malaysia Perpanjang Deadline Nama Kandidat PM Hingga Selasa Besok

Cianjur Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 5,6
Nasional

Cianjur Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 5,6

Jumlah Investor Pasar Modal Tembus 10 Juta
Ekonomi

Jumlah Investor Pasar Modal Tembus 10 Juta

FIFA Klaim 2,95 Juta Tiket Piala Dunia 2022 Ludes Terjual
Olahraga

FIFA Klaim 2,95 Juta Tiket Piala Dunia 2022 Ludes Terjual

Cetak Sejarah, Pembalap Indonesia Juarai Balapan Asia 600 cc
Otomotif

Cetak Sejarah, Pembalap Indonesia Juarai Balapan Asia 600 cc

Twitter dalam Kekacauan, Sempat Tutup Kantor
Teknologi

Twitter dalam Kekacauan, Sempat Tutup Kantor

Bintang 'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank Meninggal, Diduga Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Bintang 'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank Meninggal, Diduga Bunuh Diri

Siswa Tendang Nenek ODGJ Diminta Dihukum Kerja di Panti Jompo
Pendidikan

Siswa Tendang Nenek ODGJ Diminta Dihukum Kerja di Panti Jompo

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!