Gaza continues to endure debilitating closures and humanitarian crises. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Reaffirms Support to Palestinian People

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 November 2022 14:15
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lamented the growing number of Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives in the spiral of violence engulfing the occupied West Bank. 
 
According to the UN Chief, each casualty fuels fear and yet more violence. 
 
"I urge all parties to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and break this deadly cycle," Guterres said in his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"The long-standing drivers of conflict – including the ongoing occupation, settlement expansion, home demolitions and evictions – heighten anger, despair, and hopelessness," Guterres explained.
 
Meanwhile, he added, Gaza continues to endure debilitating closures and humanitarian crises. 
 
"I reiterate my call on the parties to engage to end the closures of Gaza and improve living conditions of all Palestinians," he sated.
 
"The United Nations’ position is clear: peace must advance – the occupation must end. We are steadfast in our commitment to realize the vision of two States – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States. Together, let us reaffirm our support to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for all," he concluded.
 

 
(WAH)

