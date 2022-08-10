English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This ADB-supported project promotes food self-sufficiency and economic recovery. (Photo: medcom.id)
This ADB-supported project promotes food self-sufficiency and economic recovery. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB, Vanuatu Cooperate to Support Recovery of Poor, Vulnerable Groups from COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 August 2022 13:28
Port Vila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Vanuatu today signed grant agreements for an ADB-supported project that aims to address the needs of poor and vulnerable groups in Vanuatu affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while building their resilience to withstand further other external shocks in the future.
 
Vanuatu Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo Rasou and ADB Deputy Director General for the Pacific Emma Veve signed the grant agreements today in Port Vila on the sidelines of the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting. Japan’s Ambassador to Vanuatu Hirohisa Chiba witnessed the event.
 
The grant comprises $3.5 million for the COVID-19 Response for Affected Poor and Vulnerable Groups Project from the Asian Development Fund 13 thematic pool supporting the transformative gender agenda outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 5; $1.5 million from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific; and $250,000 from the Ireland Trust Fund for Building Climate Change and Disaster Resilience in Small Island Developing States.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Since 2020, Vanuatu’s tourism-dependent economy has taken a hit from the combined hardships of COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold," said Veve in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
"This ADB-supported project promotes food self-sufficiency and economic recovery, with the aim of supporting communities by strengthening essential social services and protection, enhancing lives and livelihoods to rebuild and emerge more resilient from the dual disasters," Veve added.
 
The project has two main components supporting the transformative gender agenda: food security and income-generating support delivered to poor and vulnerable households headed by women, and to implement multidisciplinary responses to gender-based violence (GBV). The project will target urban and peri-urban areas in Port Vila and Luganville.
 
Food security and nutrition assistance and income-generating support will be promoted through low-technology vertical gardening, food processing training, seed grants, and business coaching to at least 250 poor and vulnerable households (an estimated 1,200 household members) headed by women and will also benefit the wider community through awareness events in Luganville and Port Vila on vertical gardening, food processing, and using the Vanuatu Made campaign to develop and sell products.
 
GBV prevention will attempt to reach at least 15,000 young people through online prevention campaigns that will raise awareness among adolescents and their parents or caregivers of the need to prevent GBV. Other activities to address GBV will promote the need to engage in healthy and safe relationships, ensure sexual and reproductive health, and build confidence and leadership in GBV prevention. The primary beneficiaries for these activities will be at least 1,000 adolescent boys and girls.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ferdy Sambo Detained in Kelapa Dua after Named Suspect

Ferdy Sambo Detained in Kelapa Dua after Named Suspect

English
police
US Provides $89 Million to Support Demining Activities in Ukraine

US Provides $89 Million to Support Demining Activities in Ukraine

English
united states
National Police Searches Ferdy Sambo's House

National Police Searches Ferdy Sambo's House

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
10 Kelakuan Aneh Pesepak Bola yang Bikin Geleng-geleng (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Kelakuan Aneh Pesepak Bola yang Bikin Geleng-geleng (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Wapres akan Resmikan <i>One Pesantren One Product</i> Expo 2022 di Kalsel
Nasional

Wapres akan Resmikan One Pesantren One Product Expo 2022 di Kalsel

Demi Transformasi Sektor Pariwisata, Erick Thohir Rombak Direksi ITDC
Ekonomi

Demi Transformasi Sektor Pariwisata, Erick Thohir Rombak Direksi ITDC

Can-Am Kembali Produksi Sepeda Motor, Bawa Teknologi Motor Listrik
Otomotif

Can-Am Kembali Produksi Sepeda Motor, Bawa Teknologi Motor Listrik

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir
Pendidikan

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir

AS Gelontorkan Rp1,3 T Bantu Ukraina Bersihkan Ranjau Darat Bekas Perang
Internasional

AS Gelontorkan Rp1,3 T Bantu Ukraina Bersihkan Ranjau Darat Bekas Perang

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Pacarnya Selingkuh dengan Sesama Pria, Ariel Tatum: Sakit Hati Banget!
Hiburan

Pacarnya Selingkuh dengan Sesama Pria, Ariel Tatum: Sakit Hati Banget!

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!