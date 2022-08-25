English  
Greater humanitarian access for the United Nations and its partners to affected areas is crucial. (Photo: medcom.id)
1 Million Rohingya Refugees Remain Sheltered in Bangladesh: UN Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 August 2022 11:05
New York: It is critical that the international community continue to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the crisis in Myanmar, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
Following the military takeover in February 2021, the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Myanmar has deteriorated.
 
This week marks five years since the start of the forced mass displacement of Rohingya and other communities from Myanmar’s Rakhine state. 

Around 1 million refugees remain sheltered in Bangladesh, without immediate prospects for return, while more than 150,000 Rohingya people are still confined in camps in Rakhine.
 
"The Secretary-General notes the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future among the country’s many ethnic and religious groups and underlines that the full and effective participation of the Rohingya people is an inherent part of a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis," the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"Greater humanitarian and development access for the United Nations and its partners to affected areas is crucial. Perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable," the Spokesman stated.
 
According to the Spokesman, justice for victims will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive political future for the country and its people.
 
(WAH)
