Bangladesh is one of Indonesia's important economic partners (Photo:MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesia, Bangladesh Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 13:56
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen in Jakarta today.
 
Conducting a two-day official visit, Dr Momen arrived in Indonesia's capital on Sunday.
 
"Bangladesh is one of Indonesia's important economic partners in the South Asian region," Indonesia's top diplomat said in a press statement on Monday.

Apart from bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Dr. Momen will meet the Indonesian Ministers of Trade, Industries & Health during his visit. 
 
He will also address a business gathering & deliver a lecture at Indonesian think tank Center for Sttrategic and International Studies (CSIS). 
 
The visit aims to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries and to add fresh dynamism to the relations.
 
The visit takes place in the context of the Fifty Years of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.
 
(WAH)
