This year, the much-anticipated special award is centered around sustainability. (Photo: medcom.id)
Brunei's Agronect Wins APEC Digital Prosperity Award

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2022 16:51
Bangkok: Brunei Darussalam’s Agronect, an app that provides access to education and immersive training experiences for farmers and agri-food entrepreneurs, has won this year’s APEC Digital Prosperity Award. 
 
The annual prize was announced at the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which was held on Thursday in Bangkok and co-chaired by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawit.
 
“The APEC Digital Prosperity Award serves as a practical platform to take forward the work of APEC in advancing digitalization and spurring innovation to increase productivity, open up more opportunities and improve the livelihoods of people across APEC,” Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai said in a media release on Thursday.

This year, the much-anticipated special award is centered around sustainability. With Thailand championing the bio-circular-green economy concept, the theme focused on promoting sustainable growth among small and micro-agricultural farms as well as potential entrepreneurs of sustainable agri-food businesses in the region.
 
Developed by Sarinah Ziziumiza and Nursheila Ziziumiza of Brunei Darussalam, Agronect enables farmers and agri-food entrepreneurs’ access to production techniques through immersive and interactive virtual reality training experiences, shared knowledge on green practices, and connections to new market opportunities. 
 
The app was selected from among other apps developed by 14 software developer teams participating in the 2022 APEC App Challenge held at the margins of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade in May.
 
"Our main goal is to empower people to learn sustainable techniques that help them grow their businesses, and, using virtual reality and augmented reality, make it that much easier and lower the cost," Sarinah explained. 
 
"To grow the agri-food sector more sustainably, we need to attract more talents and provide the necessary skills so that the future of food in the region can be secured," Sarinah added.
 
Since its inception in 2017, the APEC Digital Prosperity Award has been recognizing new digital solutions that demonstrate the potential to increase prosperity and inclusive growth across economies in the Asia-Pacific region. 
 
A joint initiative of APEC Thailand 2022, the APEC Secretariat, the Asia Foundation, and Google, this is the sixth Digital Prosperity Award to spotlight talent and innovative software developers and designers from across the region.
 
(WAH)

