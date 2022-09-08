English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)

Australian PM to Attend State Funeral for Shinzo Abe

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 September 2022 15:38
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit Japan from September 26-28 to attend the State Funeral for Shinzo Abe, former Japanese Prime Minister.
 
Former Prime Ministers, John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, all of whom worked with Abe during his two terms as Japanese Prime Minister, will join the official delegation.
 
Abe’s State Funeral will be attended by past and present world leaders, foreign dignitaries, colleagues and family—in honour of his leadership and immense contribution on the international stage.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We mourn the loss of a true statesman. Mr Abe was a remarkable leader, a catalyst for change in Japan and the region, a true friend of Australia," Albanese said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Abe was instrumental in elevating Australia’s relationship with Japan to a Special Strategic Partnership and did more than anyone to advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
He signed the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement, creating new opportunities for Australian businesses in Japan.
 
Abe was a tireless champion for the Quad and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
 
His longstanding advocacy for closer links with Australia saw an unprecedented deepening of defence ties through the landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement.
 
"Under Mr Abe’s leadership, Australia and Japan deepened our economic ties, defence cooperation and people-to-people links—he was deeply committed to furthering relations between our two countries. Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia. Our partnership is fundamental to both countries’ strategic and economic interests. We will continue to strengthen our partnership to promote a free, open and resilient region," Albanese concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Ramos-Horta is visiting Australia this week. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia, Timor Leste Sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting SDG Progress in Southeast Asia

ADB Committed to Supporting SDG Progress in Southeast Asia

English
southeast asia
ADB to Support Preservation of China's Guilin

ADB to Support Preservation of China's Guilin

English
china
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Gunungkidul

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Gunungkidul

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri
Pendidikan

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri

Malaysia Cabut Wajib Pakai Masker di Dalam Ruangan
Internasional

Malaysia Cabut Wajib Pakai Masker di Dalam Ruangan

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62

Pemerintah Siapkan Paket Wisata 6 Kota Jelang Piala Dunia U-20
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Siapkan Paket Wisata 6 Kota Jelang Piala Dunia U-20

Pilot dan Copilot Pesawat TNI AL yang Jatuh Ditemukan Meninggal Dunia
Nasional

Pilot dan Copilot Pesawat TNI AL yang Jatuh Ditemukan Meninggal Dunia

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!
Otomotif

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!

3 Alasan Mengapa Musim Ini Bisa Jadi Musim Terburuk Cristiano Ronaldo
Olahraga

3 Alasan Mengapa Musim Ini Bisa Jadi Musim Terburuk Cristiano Ronaldo

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!