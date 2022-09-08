Australian PM to Attend State Funeral for Shinzo Abe

Former Prime Ministers, John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, all of whom worked with Abe during his two terms as Japanese Prime Minister, will join the official delegation.
Abe’s State Funeral will be attended by past and present world leaders, foreign dignitaries, colleagues and family—in honour of his leadership and immense contribution on the international stage.
"We mourn the loss of a true statesman. Mr Abe was a remarkable leader, a catalyst for change in Japan and the region, a true friend of Australia," Albanese said in a statement on Thursday.
Abe was instrumental in elevating Australia’s relationship with Japan to a Special Strategic Partnership and did more than anyone to advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
He signed the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement, creating new opportunities for Australian businesses in Japan.
Abe was a tireless champion for the Quad and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
His longstanding advocacy for closer links with Australia saw an unprecedented deepening of defence ties through the landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement.
"Under Mr Abe’s leadership, Australia and Japan deepened our economic ties, defence cooperation and people-to-people links—he was deeply committed to furthering relations between our two countries. Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia. Our partnership is fundamental to both countries’ strategic and economic interests. We will continue to strengthen our partnership to promote a free, open and resilient region," Albanese concluded.