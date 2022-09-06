Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Fiji

Indonesia's top diplomat held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Frank Bainimarama and Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Filimon Manoni.
She also paid a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Such a pleasure to pay a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere in Suva. We discussed ways to strengthen Indonesia-Fiji relations," she said on her official twitter page after the courtesy call.
"I underlined Indonesia’s commitment to forge closer coop with Fiji to advance peace, stability & prosperity in the Pacific," she added.
Headquartered in Suva, PIF is the Pacific region's premier political and economic policy organisation