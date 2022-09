Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Fiji

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a working visit to Suva, the capital of Fiji , on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.Indonesia's top diplomat held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Frank Bainimarama and Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Filimon Manoni.She also paid a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere."Such a pleasure to pay a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere in Suva. We discussed ways to strengthen Indonesia-Fiji relations," she said on her official twitter page after the courtesy call."I underlined Indonesia’s commitment to forge closer coop with Fiji to advance peace, stability & prosperity in the Pacific," she added.Headquartered in Suva, PIF is the Pacific region's premier political and economic policy organisation