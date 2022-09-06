English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia and Fiji are committed to strengthen relations: (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia and Fiji are committed to strengthen relations: (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Fiji

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 September 2022 15:37
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a working visit to Suva, the capital of Fiji, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
 
Indonesia's top diplomat held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Frank Bainimarama and Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Filimon Manoni.
 
She also paid a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Such a pleasure to pay a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere in Suva. We discussed ways to strengthen Indonesia-Fiji relations," she said on her official twitter page after the courtesy call.
 
"I underlined Indonesia’s commitment to forge closer coop with Fiji to advance peace, stability & prosperity in the Pacific," she added.
 
Headquartered in Suva, PIF is the Pacific region's premier political and economic policy organisation
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Next British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

Jokowi Emphasizes ASEAN Unity, Centrality to Philippine President

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Suharso Monoarfa Rejects Sacking as PPP Chairman

Suharso Monoarfa Rejects Sacking as PPP Chairman

English
Suharso Monoarfa
Afghanistan Continues to Face Enormous Social, Economic Challenges: World Bank

Afghanistan Continues to Face Enormous Social, Economic Challenges: World Bank

English
business
Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

Prediksi PSG vs Juventus: Waspada Ketajaman Tuan Rumah
Olahraga

Prediksi PSG vs Juventus: Waspada Ketajaman Tuan Rumah

Garap Kelistrikan di Wilayah 3T, PLN Disuntik Modal Pemerintah Rp5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Garap Kelistrikan di Wilayah 3T, PLN Disuntik Modal Pemerintah Rp5 Triliun

Keluarga Desak Pelaku Penganiaya Santri AM Diseret ke Pidana
Nasional

Keluarga Desak Pelaku Penganiaya Santri AM Diseret ke Pidana

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut
Internasional

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!