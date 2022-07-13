English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This project will help strengthen the delivery of water and sanitation services at the local level. (Photo: medcom.id)
This project will help strengthen the delivery of water and sanitation services at the local level. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank to Help Improve Water Services in Nepal

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 July 2022 16:46
Kathamandu: The Government of Nepal and the World Bank signed an agreement equivalent to $80 million (approximately Rs. 10 billion) concessional loan for a project to improve the delivery of water and sanitation services and promote integrated water resources management.
 
The agreement was signed by the Finance Secretary, Madhu Kumar Marasini, on behalf of the Government of Nepal, and the World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos.
 
"Our overarching priorities are guided by the objective of achieving sustainable and inclusive growth in alignment with federalism principles enshrined in the Constitution of Nepal. The project will support the provision of much-needed water supply and sanitation services to underserved and vulnerable communities, ensure better water sector coordination, and promote higher water quality and service standards," stated Secretary Marasini in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Water Sector Governance and Infrastructure Support Project will be implemented in strategic towns and rural municipalities in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces. Both provinces have low access to water supply and sanitation services, a higher incidence of poverty, and are vulnerable to climate change.
 
"This project will help strengthen the delivery of water and sanitation services at the local level by building the capacity of municipalities, while at the same time addressing critical gaps in water and sanitation infrastructure to support Nepal’s economic progress and a green, resilient, and inclusive development,” said Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
 
The project will help the local governments develop viable institutions to deliver water supply and sanitation services sustainably and efficiently. The project will also strengthen the accountability of the sector to customers by building the monitoring and regulatory capacity of provincial and federal government agencies in the sector. These will be complemented by investments in construction and rehabilitation of vital water supply and sanitation infrastructure, as well as water-quality surveillance facilities and monitoring systems.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 169.4 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 169.4 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 3,822 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,822 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
New Zealand, Australia Cooperate to Tackle Water Crisis in Kiribati

New Zealand, Australia Cooperate to Tackle Water Crisis in Kiribati

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Jamin Tak Ada Kenaikan Harga BBM Subsidi Hingga Akhir Tahun
Nasional

Presiden Jamin Tak Ada Kenaikan Harga BBM Subsidi Hingga Akhir Tahun

Pemerintah Akui Sedang Kencangkan Ikat Pinggang
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Akui Sedang Kencangkan Ikat Pinggang

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan
Otomotif

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan

PM Sri Lanka Deklarasikan Status Darurat Usai Kaburnya Presiden
Internasional

PM Sri Lanka Deklarasikan Status Darurat Usai Kaburnya Presiden

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?
Hiburan

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?
Teknologi

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?

12 Wakil Indonesia Bertanding pada Hari Kedua Singapore Open 2022
Olahraga

12 Wakil Indonesia Bertanding pada Hari Kedua Singapore Open 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!