The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to Timor-Leste took place last week. (Photo: asean.org)
Timor Leste Reiterates Readiness for ASEAN Membership

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 July 2022 10:07
Dili: The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to Timor-Leste took place last week where the country reiterated its readiness to become a member of ASEAN. 
 
The fact-finding mission was held under the leadership of the Senior Officials Committee for the ASCC (SOCA) chaired by Dr. Dy Khamboly from Cambodia.
 
Accrording to a press release issued by the regional bloc on Wednesday, ASEAN’s delegation comprised of member states officials from the SOCA, ASCC sectoral bodies, Permanent Missions of Member States to ASEAN, and the ASEAN Secretariat.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Through visits and interfaces with various line ministries and agencies, the mission provided first-hand information and showcased Timor-Leste’s programmes on health; education and vocational training; employment; environment and forestry; early warning systems; social services and social welfare for vulnerable groups; rehabilitation of women and child victims of violence; information and communications, among others.
 
At the exit meeting, ASEAN delegates commended Timor-Leste’s progress in socio-cultural development and welcomed its participation in ASEAN non-policy making activities for capacity building purposes.
 
This was the second of three fact finding missions. 
 
The ASEAN Economic Community is planning to conduct its mission in the later part of July. 
 
Previously, the ASEAN Political-Security Community fact-finding mission took place in September 2019.
 
With this mission completed, the ASCC Assessment Report will be prepared for SOCA’s consideration and subsequent submission to ASEAN Coordinating Council. 
 
(WAH)
