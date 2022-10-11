English  
This contribution will support monitoring of refugees’ safety and well-being. (Photo: medcom.id)
This contribution will support monitoring of refugees' safety and well-being. (Photo: medcom.id)

UNHCR Welcomes Renewed Support form EU to Rohingya Refugees

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 14:15
Cox's Bazar: UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, welcomes the European Union’s generous contribution of EUR6.2 million which will support UNHCR’s continued protection and assistance of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh. 
 
The Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (DG ECHO), the Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department of the European Commission, remains one of UNHCR’s key donors for humanitarian aid to the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh.
 
"ECHO’s contribution enables us to provide quality protection and humanitarian assistance in a coordinated and accountable manner. As the humanitarian response for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar is entering its sixth year, the sustained support of the European Union to UNHCR’s activities in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char remains invaluable," said Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, in a media release on Monday.

This contribution will support monitoring of refugees’ safety and well-being, and any potential risks, while ensuring refugees’ access to legal assistance, strengthening of prevention and response of gender-based violence, access for children to protection and assistance services.
 
Five years after being forced to flee violence and atrocities in Myanmar, currently over 910,000 Rohingya refugees are hosted in Bangladesh, in densely populated camps in Cox’s Bazar, with an additional 30,000 refugees residing on Bhasan Char. 
 
"Nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in dire conditions and require our unwavering support, particularly when it comes to protection," said Anna Orlandini, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Bangladesh. 
 
"This contribution to UNHCR will ensure that refugees, particularly the most vulnerable and at risk, are provided with adequate and meaningful protection services to improve their safety, dignity and well-being," Orlandini added.
 
(WAH)

