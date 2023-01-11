Indonesia to Put Forward Candidature as UN Security Council Member for 2029-2030 Term

"All preparations will start from now. Indonesia looks forward for the support of all UN member countries for this candidature," Indonesia's top diplomat said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
According to the Minister, the Indonesian government is committed to actively implementing peace and humanitarian diplomacy.
"As mandated by the Consitution, Indonesia will consistently help the Palestinian struggle for independence," Indonesia's top diplomat said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Furthermore, Indonesia will also continue to assist the people of Afghanistan, especially women in gaining access to education.
"Support for the implementation of the intra-Afghan Dialogue and cooperation among Ulemas, including the Indonesia-QatarAfghanistan Trilateral Ulemas Dialogue, will continue," she explained.