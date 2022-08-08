English  
ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)
ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)

ASEAN Expected to Become More Stable, Prosperous in the Future

Marcheilla Ariesta • 08 August 2022 17:00
Jakarta: ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi hopes for a more stable and peaceful ASEAN in the future. 
 
He expressed his hope at the opening of ASEAN Day to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the founding of Southeast Asia's regional bloc.
 
"I hope ASEAN can be more stable, more prosperous in the future. Together, we want ASEAN in the future to open more opportunities and be more prosperous, for our people, especially ASEAN youth," said Lim Jock Hoi at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Monday, August 8, 2022.
 
In his speech, the Bruneian diplomat said that ASEAN is more resilient as a community. 
 
According to him, ASEAN's trade value rose by 4.9 percent this year and it is expected to increase by 5.4 percent next year.
 
"Youth as agents of change will play an indispensable role in overcoming our challenges," he said.




(WAH)
