Flooding Has Led to New Outbreaks of Diseases in Pakistan: WHO Chief

"Pakistan was already facing health threats including COVID-19, cholera, typhoid, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV and polio," Dr Tedros told a regular media briefing on Thursday.
WHO has classified the flooding in Pakistan as a grade 3 emergency, the highest level, which means all three levels of the organization are involved in the response: the country and regional offices, and headquarters.
"We are releasing US$ 10 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, which is supporting our work to treat the injured, deliver supplies to health facilities, and prevent the spread of infectious diseases," he stated.
In the South Asian country, heavy monsoon rains have caused extensive flooding and landslides, resulting in death, displacement and damage.
More than 1000 deaths have been reported, and almost 900 health facilities have been damaged.
Three-quarters of Pakistan’s districts and 33 million people have been affected, with more than 6 million in dire need of humanitarian aid.
Damage to health infrastructure, shortages of health workers, and limited health supplies are disrupting health services, leaving children and pregnant and lactating women at increased risk.