English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WHO has classified the flooding in Pakistan as a grade 3 emergency. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO has classified the flooding in Pakistan as a grade 3 emergency. (Photo: medcom.id)

Flooding Has Led to New Outbreaks of Diseases in Pakistan: WHO Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 September 2022 12:08
Geneva: The flooding in Pakistan has led to new outbreaks of diarrheal diseases, skin infections, respiratory tract infections, malaria, dengue, and more, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"Pakistan was already facing health threats including COVID-19, cholera, typhoid, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV and polio," Dr Tedros told a regular media briefing on Thursday.
 
WHO has classified the flooding in Pakistan as a grade 3 emergency, the highest level, which means all three levels of the organization are involved in the response: the country and regional offices, and headquarters.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are releasing US$ 10 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, which is supporting our work to treat the injured, deliver supplies to health facilities, and prevent the spread of infectious diseases," he stated.
 
In the South Asian country, heavy monsoon rains have caused extensive flooding and landslides, resulting in death, displacement and damage.
 
More than 1000 deaths have been reported, and almost 900 health facilities have been damaged.
 
Three-quarters of Pakistan’s districts and 33 million people have been affected, with more than 6 million in dire need of humanitarian aid.
 
Damage to health infrastructure, shortages of health workers, and limited health supplies are disrupting health services, leaving children and pregnant and lactating women at increased risk.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pakistan is a known 'climate hotspot'. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 3 Million Children at Risk as Devastating Floods Hit Pakistan: UNICEF

ADB Approves $3 Million Grant to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Palau's Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

ADB Committed to Supporting Palau's Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

English
asian development bank (adb)
UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Iraq

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Iraq

English
united nations
244 Million Children Will Not Start the New School Year: UNESCO

244 Million Children Will Not Start the New School Year: UNESCO

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hari Ini Racikan Harga BBM Baru Diterima Presiden
Ekonomi

Hari Ini Racikan Harga BBM Baru Diterima Presiden

7 Pemain Brasil Termahal dalam Sejarah, Pemain Anyar MU Masuk Daftar
Olahraga

7 Pemain Brasil Termahal dalam Sejarah, Pemain Anyar MU Masuk Daftar

RUU Sisdiknas Jadikan Pendidikan Pancasila Sebagai Mapel Wajib
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Jadikan Pendidikan Pancasila Sebagai Mapel Wajib

Andibachtiar Yusuf Angkat Bicara Terkait Tudingan Lakukan Kekerasan di Lokasi Syuting
Hiburan

Andibachtiar Yusuf Angkat Bicara Terkait Tudingan Lakukan Kekerasan di Lokasi Syuting

Sudah Ada 1 Juta Masyarakat Mendaftar BBM Bersubsidi
Otomotif

Sudah Ada 1 Juta Masyarakat Mendaftar BBM Bersubsidi

Wapres Argentina Cristina Kirchner Ditodong Pistol oleh Seorang Pria
Internasional

Wapres Argentina Cristina Kirchner Ditodong Pistol oleh Seorang Pria

42,1 Juta Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Rampung Divaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

42,1 Juta Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Rampung Divaksin Booster

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya
Teknologi

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Dirilis, Ini Daftar Serinya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!