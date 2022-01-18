English  
Iran is host to one of the largest and most protracted urban refugee situations in the world.
UK Contributes £1 million to Support Afghan Refugees in Iran

English afghanistan Iran refugees
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 16:00
Tehran: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) in the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes its first-ever contribution from the United Kingdom in support of vulnerable refugees in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 
The £1 million contribution through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) will allow WFP to preposition assistance for potential new arrivals from Afghanistan with ready-to eat meals and other rations. 
 
It also gives WFP the flexibility to channel part of the contribution towards supporting 31,000 refugees who have already been living in 20 settlements across the country, helping to stabilize their food security situation and avoid any further population movements.

"We’re extremely grateful to the FCDO for this generous contribution and its support to our operations in Iran," said WFP Representative and Country Director in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Negar Gerami, in a press release on Monday.
 
"The harsh winter months, job losses, lack of cash and soaring prices have pushed the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan to new highs, with close to 23 million threatened by food insecurity. It is critical that WFP remains prepared to respond to any sudden onset refugee emergency," Gerami stated.
 
The recent fast-paced turn of events in Afghanistan has the potential to create additional population movements; displacing families internally and potentially driving them to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. 
 
The Islamic Republic of Iran is host to one of the largest and most protracted urban refugee situations in the world and has provided asylum to refugees for over four decades.

 
(WAH)
