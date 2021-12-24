English  
Australia to Provide Emergency Relief to Help People of Philippines

English Australia disaster philippines
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 11:13
Canberra: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday announced that Australia will provide $5 million in emergency relief to help the people of the Philippines recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Typhoon Odette.
 
The Philippines Government is reporting that as many as 2.6 million people have been affected by the typhoon, with thousands sheltering in evacuation centres and many still without access to fresh food and water, power, and basic services.
 
The Australian Foreign Minister also said that Australia will continue to partner with the Philippines Government and humanitarian organisations to respond to this disaster.

The assistance will include:
 
1. Funding for the Philippines Red Cross and UN Population Fund to distribute relief supplies (including sleeping, shelter and water and hygiene kits) and essential child and maternal health services (including sexual and reproductive health kits)
 
2. Funding for the World Food Programme, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Organization for Migration to provide critical transportation and communications support to the Philippines Government for delivery of relief supplies
 
3. Funding for Australian NGOs already operating in the Philippines to deliver immediate lifesaving assistance (including food and non-food items, shelter and water and hygiene kits), protection and livelihood recovery activities
 
4. Funding for local NGOs to respond to the needs of particularly vulnerable groups in remote areas.
 
"I would like to convey Australia's condolences and heartfelt thoughts to those families in the Philippines who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been affected by this disaster," she said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"With 2021 being our 75th year of diplomatic relations, Australia and the Philippines share a long history of mateship and bayanihan," she added.
 
According to her, Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to support the Philippines during this difficult time.

 
(WAH)
