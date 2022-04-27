COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Decline Globally: WHO

Geneva: Globally, reported COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to decline, World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
Last week, just over 15 thousand deaths were reported to WHO – the lowest weekly total since March 2020.
"This is a very welcome trend, but it’s one that we must welcome with some caution." Tedros told a press conference on Tuesday.
As many countries reduce testing, he said, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing.
"This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution. But this virus won’t go away just because countries stop looking for it. It’s still spreading, it’s still changing, and it’s still killing," he explained.
According to him, the threat of a dangerous new variant remains very real – and although deaths are declining, scientists still don’t understand the long-term consequences of infection in those who survive.
"When it comes to a deadly virus, ignorance is not bliss. WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain surveillance," he stated.