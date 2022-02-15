US, UK Discuss Recent Diplomatic Engagements with Russia, Ukraine

Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom (UK).
"The leaders discussed their recent diplomatic engagements with Ukraine and Russia," White House said in a statement on Monday.
They reviewed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.
They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They also discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank and underlined the continued close coordination among Allies and partners, including on readiness to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation.
Previously, President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
President Biden made clear that the US would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.