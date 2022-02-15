English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Photo: medcom.id)
They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Photo: medcom.id)

US, UK Discuss Recent Diplomatic Engagements with Russia, Ukraine

English joe biden united states russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 12:08
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom (UK).
 
"The leaders discussed their recent diplomatic engagements with Ukraine and Russia," White House said in a statement on Monday. 
 
They reviewed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 
 
They also discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank and underlined the continued close coordination among Allies and partners, including on readiness to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation.
 
Previously, President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  
 
President Biden made clear that the US would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ocean Viking Saves 247 People in 5 Rescues: IFRC

Ocean Viking Saves 247 People in 5 Rescues: IFRC

English
europe
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 3,699 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 3,699 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti
Olahraga

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti

Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia
Ekonomi

Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal
Hiburan

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus
Pendidikan

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2
Otomotif

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan
Internasional

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!